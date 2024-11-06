Atombeam Data-as-Codewords Technology Recognized with Industry Awards

Company's Innovative Approach to Data Connectivity Awarded Gold for Disruptor Company in Business Products or Services by the Globee Awards, and the Gold for Technology Innovation by the Merit Awards

MORAGA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , whose innovative technology redefines how data is used, moved, stored and secured, today announced its revolutionary Data-as-Codewords technology has been recognized by several leading industry awards.

Atombeam has been named a Gold Globee Award Winner for being a Disruptor Company in Business Products or Services by the 2024 Globee Awards for Business. This prestigious accolade underscores Atombeam's groundbreaking contributions to how businesses manage data.

Atombeam has also been awarded the Gold Award in the Technology Innovation category at the prestigious 2024 Merit Awards for Technology . This recognition highlights the technology's ability to fundamentally reimagine how data is structured, processed, and utilized.

"These awards are a testament to not only our approach to solving the data problem, but to the hard work of our team in bringing such an innovative technology to market so quickly," says Charles Yeomans, founder and CEO of Atombeam. "We've seen excellent momentum with customers thus far, ranging from military applications to successful rollouts in remote situations in the oil & gas industry, where sending and receiving data from the field is critical to optimizing operations. We look forward to building upon this momentum."

Atombeam was also recently selected as a finalist in the 2024 Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies competition, placing the company in the top 30 out of over 2,300 participating startups.

Atombeam's Data-as-Codewords technology offers a new, more efficient, and secure way to handle data, addressing the surge in information generated by transformative computing trends, including the rapid rise of edge computing, generative AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Neurpac, Atombeam's first Data-as-Codewords product, reduces data transfer sizes by an average of 75% and allows enterprises to achieve a fourfold increase in effective bandwidth, all with nearly zero additional latency. This approach alleviates the network congestion typically seen with real-time data transfers. Atombeam's technology is protected by 67 issued and allowed patents, and an additional 72 pending.

About Atombeam

Atombeam has the potential to revolutionize data management through its Data-as-Codewords Neurpac technology, altering how data is encoded, used, transferred, managed, stored and secured. Atombeam increases available bandwidth an average of 4x, improves access to stored data by making it searchable while encoded, and enhances security with ultralight software, all in a single computing step. Atombeam's Neurpac is uniquely capable of operating on the smallest machine-generated or Internet of Things data, which is not possible with compression. For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

