Atombeam's Neurpac Increases Data Transfer Speeds, Decreases Storage Requirements and Has the Potential to Strengthen Security

MORAGA, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , whose innovative technology redefines how data is used, moved, stored and secured, today unveiled the technology behind its ability to change the way data is transmitted and used. Atombeam's Data-as-Codewords technology brings a new, more efficient and secure approach to data that addresses the explosion of information associated with transformative computing trends, among them the dramatic growth of edge computing, generative AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Neurpac is Atombeam's first Data-as-Codewords product. Neurpac reduces the size of data being transferred by an average of 75 percent, and enables enterprises to realize an average 4x increase in effective bandwidth - with near zero added latency - making it possible to eliminate the network congestion typically experienced with "real-time" data transfers. Atombeam's technology is protected by 50 issued and allowed patents, with another 62 pending.

"Enterprises in every industry are seeing an explosion in data volume that is quickly pushing networks and the pipes that connect them to their limits, even as generative AI and the rapidly expanding Internet of Things demand greater capacity," said Charles Yeomans, chairman and CEO of Atombeam. "A new, more efficient and more secure way of using, moving, managing, and storing data is needed. We believe our Data-as-Codewords approach addresses this reality and represents a paradigm shift similar to what enterprises experienced when they embraced ground-breaking data innovations like blockchain, Bluetooth, and machine learning."

Atombeam has officially opened its Reg A+ funding round under StartEngine's Broker Dealer. The company previously secured $12.5 million through crowdfunding investment.

The company already has multiple active contracts with the United States Department of Defense. Atombeam is also engaged in partnerships with data stalwarts including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Nvidia, and Viasat, and works closely with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Data Growth Exceeds Capacity

Machine-generated data is the fastest growing major category of data, with IDC predicting that the billions of IoT devices already online will generate 90 zettabytes of data in 2025. This growth is overwhelming existing wireless and satellite networks and hindering enterprises' efforts to fully utilize their information assets.

This data deluge of low-entropy, machine-generated data is an ideal initial use case for Data-as-Codewords. Whereas compression technology is generally unusable for the small message files generated by machines, Atombeam can optimize the messages from sensors and other devices that, while small, create significant network bottlenecks because of their sheer number and frequency.

An Entirely New Approach – Neurpac's Data-as-Codewords

Neurpac 's Data-as-Codewords technology represents an entirely new approach to data. To a computer operating at microsecond speed, a codeword is functionally the same as a much larger data pattern when they are tied together in a "codebook." The magic of Neurpac is in building codebooks, using them to accelerate and secure data, and making that data usable.

A "trainer" uses advanced AI and machine learning to generate a codebook, which is a set of very small codewords, typically 3-10 bits in length, matched to much larger patterns found in a data sample, which are typically 64, 128 or 200 bits in length. The codebook is then installed on both ends of a communication link, such as a ship at sea and a data center, with a satellite acting as the network.

When a new message is generated, Neurpac's encoder uses its codebook to almost instantly replace the message content with codewords it finds in the codebook - the same information, but much smaller. A decoder at the destination flawlessly, in near real-time, restores the original data from the codewords it receives from the transmission. Some of the many benefits of this approach include:

Increased bandwidth: By reducing the size of data by an average of 75% in near real-time, Atombeam's Neurpac expands effective bandwidth by an average of 4x. Notably, Neurpac works with files as small as four bytes, which is impossible with compression. Neurpac uses very little computing power and can operate on virtually any network hardware.





Dramatic Gains in Security and Resiliency: Neurpac enables the deep obfuscation of data, rendering it highly secure. An upcoming version will add ultralight encryption while retaining Neurpac's data size reduction feature. Neurpac also recovers almost instantly from connection interrupts.





Enhanced Battery Life: For most IoT devices, sending data is the greatest use of power. By reducing the amount of data to be sent by 75%, Neurpac significantly reduces time-on-air, and so can positively impact battery life.





Searchable Data: Unlike compressed data, data converted into codewords by Neurpac remains randomly accessible and searchable. This capability could have profound implications for analysts by making Neurpac-compacted data lakes as usable as the original data.

"The future of how data is transferred, stored, secured and used is here," says Julien Dersy, chief product officer of Atombeam. "Every transformative computing trend begins with a new idea and a new approach. At Atombeam, we are at the forefront of this innovation, and as we continue to build upon our technology, we discover new benefits that drive further transformation."

Neurpac - Transforming the Use of Data

Neurpac has the potential to revolutionize data transmission on edge devices like compute, routers, and gateways. By compacting sensor data, the product boosts bandwidth capacity by 4x, enabling more sensors, more frequent data transmission, and significant communication cost reductions. Because of this, Neurpac is ideal for optimizing network efficiency, lowering LTE/5G and satellite expenses, and transforming any edge computing ecosystem.

Neurpac enables application developers, chip manufacturers, cloud providers, and hardware companies to optimize their offerings, and is available now as a cloud-based platform hosted within a SaaS environment, with future plans to offer the technology embedded in chips and devices. Check out the Atombeam Quickstart Connector for how you can take advantage of Neurpac today.

A Strong Team, Backed by Ordinary Investors

Atombeam is guided by an executive team of data transfer luminaries and seasoned executives from the networking, software and satellite industries. The company is crowdfunded, allowing ordinary investors to gain an ownership stake in a potentially transformative technology, and has already raised $12.5 million in funding.

Potential investors can learn more about Atombeam by visiting the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine . Interested parties are also invited to request a demonstration of Atombeam's Neurpac SaaS to see how it could impact your business.

About Atombeam

Atombeam has the potential to revolutionize data management through its Data-as-Codewords Neurpac technology, altering how data is encoded, used, transferred, managed, stored and secured. Atombeam increases available bandwidth an average of 4x, improves access to stored data by making it searchable while encoded, and enhances security with ultralight software, all in a single computing step. Atombeam's Neurpac is uniquely capable of operating on the smallest machine-generated or Internet of Things data, which is not possible with compression. For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

