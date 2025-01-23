Atombeam's RADM Christian "Boris" Becker to Speak at WEST 2025, Exploring the Convergence of AI/ML, Network Centric Warfare, and Contested Logistics

SAN DIEGO and MORAGA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , whose innovative technology redefines how data is used, moved, stored and secured, announced today that RADM Christian "Boris" Becker, USN (Ret.) , an Atombeam board member and former commander of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, will be speaking at WEST 2025 .

The presentation, titled " Buzzwords Meet the Battlespace: How AI/ML, Network Centric Warfare and Contested Logistics Come Together at the Data Level ," will take place at booth 1251 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 11:40 AM PST. It will explore how artificial intelligence, machine learning, network centric warfare, and contested logistics converge at the data level, redefining military operations and strategy.

"As we reflect on the evolution of Network Centric Warfare since Joint Vision 2010, it's crucial to examine its impact on modern military strategy and how emerging technologies are reshaping the battlefield," said RADM Becker. "Our session will explore how Atombeam's Data-as-Codewords technology addresses critical challenges in military data management, revolutionizing how data is moved, used, stored, and secured in contested environments."

Attendees of WEST 2025 are also invited to visit the Atombeam booth, 1050 . The company is one of only 20 exhibitors who were accepted into the Event Experience Expo for its innovative product solution in the AI and Data Category. Atombeam will be demonstrating how it can increase available bandwidth by an average of 4X - and how the company's Data-as-Codewords technology is transforming data management for military and commercial applications. This demo will feature the Ericsson wireless product from Cradlepoint as Atombeam is part of their Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program .

Details Include:

What: " Buzzwords Meet the Battlespace: How AI/ML, Network Centric Warfare and Contested Logistics Come Together at the Data Level " Who: RADM Christian "Boris" Becker, USN (Ret.), Board Member, Atombeam Technologies When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 11:40 AM to 12:00 PM PST Where: Booth 1251, WEST 2025, San Diego Convention Center Why: In contested logistics environments, where adversaries may attempt to disrupt supply lines, real-time data analysis and secure information flow become critical for mission success. Atombeam's innovative approach increases available bandwidth by an average of 4x and enhances data security, addressing essential needs of challenging military operations.

Attendees will gain insights into:

The progression of Network Centric Warfare (NCW) from concept to current implementation

The role of AI and Machine Learning in military applications focused on NCW

The critical importance of data management in contested logistics environments

Application of commercial industry lessons to military operations

In its 35th year, WEST is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, bringing together leaders in military, government, industry, and academia to discuss the latest in maritime technologies and strategies. This year's conference will occur January 28-30, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

About Atombeam

Atombeam has the potential to revolutionize data management through its Data-as-Codewords Neurpac technology, altering how data is encoded, used, transferred, managed, stored, and secured. Atombeam increases available bandwidth an average of 4x, improves access to stored data by making it searchable while encoded, and enhances security with ultralight software, all in a single computing step. Atombeam's Neurpac is uniquely capable of operating on the smallest machine-generated or Internet of Things data, which is not possible with compression. For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

