Atomic Wings® Crashes the Dirty Soda Party with Six New Drinks in Downtown Brooklyn

Developed with Dr Pepper and Pepsi, the permanent lineup brings high-impact flavor, standout visuals and a fresh take on a viral trend

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Wings, the New York-born brand known for its fresh, never-frozen wings and unapologetically bold flavor, is officially entering the beverage space with the launch of a new Dirty Soda lineup. Developed over eight months by Atomic Wings CEO Zak Omar and formulated in collaboration with Dr Pepper and Pepsi, the six signature drinks are now available as a permanent menu item at the brand's Downtown Brooklyn location.

Dirty soda may have started in Utah and gone viral on TikTok, but Atomic Wings is giving the trend its own spin. Crafted with sodas, flavored syrups, creamers, fruit purees and over-the-top finishing touches, the new lineup turns a buzzy beverage trend into something distinctly Atomic Wings: colorful, craveable and impossible to ignore.

The full lineup includes:

Orange Creamsicle ("Main Character Energy"): Orange Crush, mango puree, coconut crème, and orange foam, finished with edible blue glitter.

Orange Crush, mango puree, coconut crème, and orange foam, finished with edible blue glitter. Blue Print ("The OG"): Dr Pepper, vanilla, coconut crème, and fresh lime.

Dr Pepper, vanilla, coconut crème, and fresh lime. Solar Flare ("Sunset in a Cup"): Starry, mango puree, coconut cream, and a splash of OJ.

Starry, mango puree, coconut cream, and a splash of OJ. Power Up ("Energy Built Different"): Alani Cherry Slush, peach, raspberry puree, and coconut crème, topped with popping strawberry pearls.

Alani Cherry Slush, peach, raspberry puree, and coconut crème, topped with popping strawberry pearls. Fall Out ("Neon Tsunami"): Mountain Dew, blue cotton candy, and coconut cream.

Mountain Dew, blue cotton candy, and coconut cream. Electric Lemonade ("Charged and Unstoppable"): Lemonade, raspberry puree, coconut crème, and lime.

Each drink is made with real syrups, creamers, froth, and finishing touches like edible glitter and popping pearls. Power Up, the lineup's energy drink-based option, was developed specifically to tap into teen and college culture, bringing a more functional edge to the dirty soda format.

To fuel the launch beyond the four walls of the restaurant, Atomic Wings will also serve the Dirty Soda lineup from a food truck wrapped in Atomic Wings and Hellmann's branding at four high-profile New York food events this spring: Bronx Night Market on May 9, Brooklyn Flea on May 10, Queens Night Market on May 16 and Brooklyn Flea on May 17. The activation brings the lineup directly to the streets, putting Atomic Wings in front of consumers where culture, food and energy collide.

"We didn't want to enter beverage just to play in the category — we wanted to shake it up," said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. "After eight months of development with Dr Pepper and Pepsi, we created six drinks that feel true to our brand — big on flavor, strong visuals and something worth talking about."

For Atomic Wings, the Dirty Soda platform is designed to deepen the brand's connection with younger consumers while expanding its story beyond wings. Downtown Brooklyn was intentionally selected as the launch market. Situated near NYU, Pratt, Brooklyn College, and several area high schools, where trend-driven teen and Gen Z consumers are already shaping what's next.

"Brooklyn was the right place to launch something like this," Omar added. "This audience is tapped in, vocal and always looking for what's next. We built this lineup for people who want more from a drink than the usual."

The Dirty Soda lineup is available now as a permanent menu item at Atomic Wings in Downtown Brooklyn, with plans to expand to additional locations in the future. Guests can order in-store or through the Atomic Wings app for pickup and delivery.

Images of the Dirty Soda lineup can be downloaded here.

About Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers fresh, never-frozen halal chicken that is natural and hormone-free. The wings are made to order and hand-tossed in 15 proprietary sauces. Alongside its wings, Atomic Wings offers sandwiches and sides, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.

Contact:

Morgan Gordon

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954-893-9150

SOURCE Atomic Wings