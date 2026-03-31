Atomic Wings® Launches New $7.99 Slap Box Inspired by Founder's Family Food Truck Roots

New value meal featuring crispy tenders over fresh-cut fries and house-made Flare Sauce debuts April 7

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Wings, known for its fresh, never-frozen wings and made-to-order menu, is introducing a new take on nostalgic comfort with the launch of its Slap Box, a $7.99 value meal featuring two crispy chicken tenders served over fresh-cut fries with two signature sauces. The limited-time offer will be available at participating locations nationwide beginning April 7.

At the center of the launch is Flare Sauce, a new signature sauce developed in collaboration with Hellmann's. Inspired by Atomic Wings' original recipe and refined alongside Hellmann's chefs, the sauce is made in-house daily and delivers a rich, tangy flavor with a hint of sweetness and subtle kick – the perfect complement to the crispy tenders. The meal is rounded out with Atomic Wings' fan-favorite Awesome Aioli.

Both born in New York, Atomic Wings and Hellmann's share a commitment to quality ingredients and great taste, with a partnership rooted in a shared legacy as flavor leaders from New York.

The Slap Box is inspired by a meal Atomic Wings CEO Zak Omar grew up serving from his father's fried chicken food truck in Lower Manhattan, featuring crispy tenders served over fries with sauce, a simple combo that became a favorite among New York lunch crowds.

"My dad had one of the first fried chicken trucks in New York City, where he served a simple two-piece snack box over fries. This is really paying homage to that," said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. "Customers today crave nostalgia. They grew up on chicken nuggets and fries, but now they want something more elevated. The Slap Box brings that same idea to life with crispy tenders, fresh-cut fries and two sauces that really deliver on flavor."

Designed with value and quality in mind, the Slap Box offers a satisfying, made-to-order meal that fits any occasion, from quick lunch breaks and game-day bites to late-night cravings. It is an easy go-to for college students, sports fans, and everyday diners alike.

Every order at Atomic Wings is made fresh, never held under heat lamps, reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality and customizable flavor.

The Slap Box will be available for a limited time at participating Atomic Wings locations nationwide. Images of the new Slap Box can be downloaded here.

About Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers fresh, never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in 15 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.

Contact:

Morgan Gordon

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954-893-9150

SOURCE Atomic Wings