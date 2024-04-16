Atomicwork Launches New Digital Workplace Experience Solution Powered by Cohere's Enterprise AI Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork , the leading provider of AI-powered IT service management for modern enterprises, has announced the launch of its new digital workplace experience solution in collaboration with Cohere, the leading enterprise AI platform, to help businesses accelerate their workspace productivity and IT support automation.

Atomicwork launches new digital workplace experience solution

Atom AI, Atomicwork's digital assistant, delivers intelligent and contextual solutions to employee support questions to enhance workplace support experience and boost IT teams' productivity. The solution eliminates the need for end users to switch between different business applications to find information, and enables them to get instant help on modern collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams or Slack, fostering efficient and proactive support.

Key highlights of the launch include:

Advanced AI Automation: Built-in Atom AI skills that autonomously solve end to end IT support issues by understanding end users' work context, delivering true self-service for employees while accelerating efficiency for IT teams. Enhanced Employee Productivity: Advanced enterprise knowledge and search capabilities across a host of business applications and internal knowledge bases, delivered in the flow of an employee's work, to help them find the right information quickly, boosting employee productivity and experience. Seamless Enterprise IT Integration: Embedded iPaas in the Atomicwork platform enabling IT teams to seamlessly integrate business applications and internal services to deliver modern enterprise service management use cases while reducing IT integration complexity.

Atomicwork's launch of the digital workspace experience solution is powered by Cohere, and their most advanced and scalable large language model, Command R+. Purpose-built for real-world enterprise use cases, Command R+ along with Cohere's Rerank model, enables Atomicwork to deliver Atom AI with high accuracy and performance.

Commenting on the launch of a digital workplace experience solution and the collaboration with Cohere, Vijay Rayapati, Atomicwork's CEO, stated, "We want to empower IT leaders to transform their digital experience journey with our new solution. This strategic collaboration of Atomicwork with Cohere enables us to deliver advanced and secure enterprise AI capabilities for our clients to streamline business workflow automations."

"We're excited Atomicwork is using Cohere's industry-leading Command R model family to power their new digital workplace experience solution. Atomicwork's software has the potential to significantly boost productivity for enterprise IT teams. We look forward to seeing the real-world benefits leaders like Atomicwork develop with our technology to help transform the global IT sector with AI," said Abhishek Sinha, VP of Product at Cohere.

"Cohere's new Command-R+ model delivers state-of-the-art accuracy, while offering a remarkable 50% reduction in latency when compared to more expensive models. This powerful combination of performance and efficiency empowers our AI-first approach to unlock new possibilities and provide exceptional experiences for our customers," said Kiran Darisi, CTO, Atomicwork.

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is a digital workplace experience platform that aims to deliver modern service management to enterprises. The platform empowers businesses to deliver fast and scalable internal support for their employees and end users, thereby enhancing employee experience with enterprise efficiency. Seamlessly integrating with existing enterprise applications and internal IT systems, Atomicwork connects employees, internal processes, and business systems, enhancing efficiency in workplace support, service, and operations.

About Cohere

Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Its world-class AI is uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere's platform is cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be deployed on virtual private cloud (VPC) or even on-site to meet companies where their data is, offering the highest levels of flexibility and control. Founded by Google Brain alumni and a co-author of the seminal Transformer research paper, Cohere is on a mission to transform enterprises and their products with AI that unlocks a more intuitive way to generate, search, and summarize information than ever before.

