Atomicwork Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Atomicwork through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork announced the availability of its agentic service management (ITSM & ESM) platform in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs.

Atomicwork Agentic ITSM on Microsoft Marketplace

Atomicwork customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products. Eligible customers may apply their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) towards the purchase of Atomicwork, accelerating the procurement process.

Enterprise IT teams are under increasing pressure to deliver fast, reliable support in the flow of work, while managing complex environments built on an ever-increasing mix of modern and legacy technologies. However, many traditional ITSM tools still rely on portals, tickets, and manual processes outside where employees actually work and need help.

Atomicwork reimagines service management with agentic IT to help organizations provide contextual support at scale for faster business.

At the core of Atomicwork's integration with Microsoft is Atom, a Universal AI Agent that delivers services directly within the tools that employees already use for work, like Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Edge. Atomicwork integrates across the broader Microsoft ecosystem, spanning Microsoft Entra, Intune, SharePoint, and Azure services, allowing service workflows to integrate and operate across collaboration, identity, device, and cloud environments.

"Enterprise IT teams are being asked to deliver faster, more reliable services while supporting a growing range of employee and business needs," said Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Atomicwork. "By making Atomicwork available in the Microsoft Marketplace and offering deep integrations across the Microsoft ecosystem, we're helping CIOs and IT leaders modernize service management with agentic AI in a way that fits naturally into the Microsoft technology their organizations already rely on."

"We're pleased to welcome Atomicwork to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

As organizations continue to modernize their IT operations, Atomicwork's availability in the Microsoft Marketplace marks a significant step toward making Agentic IT accessible to enterprises at scale.

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Businesses can choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to their unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

To learn more and get started, visit the Atomicwork listing in the Microsoft Marketplace today.

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is a leading agentic service management platform (ITSM and ESM), empowering IT teams to automate employee support and enterprise services for faster business. The AI-native platform integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems, internal processes, and operational workflows to help businesses deliver modern ITSM and ESM, operate faster, and scale efficiently. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Atomicwork also has offices in India. Visit atomicwork.com to find out more.

SOURCE Atomicwork Inc