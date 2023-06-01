AtomVie Global Radiopharma raises over $90M to Complete its New Facility Buildout

News provided by

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

HAMILTON, ON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie), a global-leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and worldwide distribution of radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the closing of its Tranche 2 Series A financing led by its current investor, Avego Management, LLC ("Avego"). Along with Tranche 1 closed in August 2022, AtomVie has now raised over $90M, an amount sufficient to complete the buildout and equip its 64,000 sq.ft. purpose-built, state-of-the-art, scalable facility.

Continue Reading
AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. Logo
AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. Logo
Avego Management, LLC Logo
Avego Management, LLC Logo

"We are extremely delighted to expand our relationship with Avego. This investment solidifies AtomVie's position as a world-class CDMO for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, in servicing our clients and improving the lives of thousands of patients all over the globe. With the new facility in sight for late 2024, we are excited to announce that we are currently pre-selling manufacturing capacity" said Bruno Paquin, CEO of AtomVie. With its world-class employees and its in-depth experience in the radiopharmaceutical industry, AtomVie empowers the development of next-generation radiotherapeutics worldwide.

"Avego is pleased to expand its partnership with AtomVie, a collaboration that underscores our commitment to growth and innovation. AtomVie's new facility, set to open in late 2024, will handle meaningful clinical and commercial programs with advance booking of manufacturing capacity available today" said Kevin McNeill, Partner at Avego.

AtomVie will be exhibiting at the 2023 SNMMI Annual Meeting, during which further highlights of its new facility will be unveiled at Booth #2024.

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. ("AtomVie"):

AtomVie, a spinout of the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), is a global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and global distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. Building upon the expertise and high-quality services since 2008 from CPDC, AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality, logistics and business expertise combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies to the commercial marketplace. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting studies in over 17 countries worldwide.

About Avego Management, LLC ("Avego"):

Avego, founded in 2015 by former healthcare entrepreneurs, is a multi-strategy healthcare-focused investment firm with offices in Georgia and New York. Through its three strategies, which include private equity, venture capital, and a hedge fund, Avego invests in private and public companies developing and commercializing innovative products and services for patients, practitioners, and other stakeholders across the healthcare continuum. To learn more about Avego, visit www.avego.com or contact: [email protected].

about AtomVie, visit www.atomvie.com or contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088805/AtomVie_Global_Radiopharma_Inc__AtomVie_Global_Radiopharma_raise.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088806/AtomVie_Global_Radiopharma_Inc__AtomVie_Global_Radiopharma_raise.jpg

SOURCE AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

Also from this source

AtomVie Global Radiopharma raises over $90M to Complete its New Facility Buildout

AtomVie recauda más de 90 millones de dólares para completar la construcción de sus nuevas instalaciones

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.