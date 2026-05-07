ATP Flight School Activates Alumni Association to Support Displaced Spirit Pilots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School is activating its Alumni Association to provide fully sponsored career transition support for ATP graduates affected by Spirit Airlines' May wind-down. Eligible alumni—those who were flying for Spirit through the Spirit Direct Program—will receive targeted resources to accelerate their transition into new airline roles.

ATP Flight School is activating its Alumni Association to provide fully sponsored career transition support for ATP graduates affected by Spirit Airlines’ May wind-down.

ATP graduates who participated in the Spirit Direct Program and were still actively flying with Spirit will receive a fully funded interview preparation course through Spitfire Elite (valued at $849), which provides personalized coaching and interview preparation to support an accelerated transition to new airline opportunities. In addition, all alumni have access to job placement assistance, resume review, and career planning through ATP's no-cost Alumni Association and Career Services team.

To further support alumni with hiring opportunities, displaced graduates will receive priority access to ATP Flight School's career expo in October, hosted at its Arlington, TX training center. Exclusive to ATP students and graduates, the event provides direct access to airline recruiters, along with networking and job placement opportunities with regional and major airlines.

ATP's investment in alumni success extends well beyond graduation. To date, ATP has provided its alumni with nearly $1,000,000 in professional development through fully sponsored flight instructor certificate renewal, CTP and type rating programs, conference attendance, interview prep courses, and more. Combined with ATP-exclusive Career Tracks TM, this ongoing commitment reinforces ATP's position as the leading provider of pilots to the nation's airlines.

"ATP Flight School does not just provide students with certification. We offer a complete airline career solution, and our support continues beyond graduation at every step in their career," said Ashley Pillon, Director of Airline & Corporate Partnerships, ATP Flight School. "We're proud to make this investment in the careers of those Spirit pilots who were impacted. With pilot hiring still at strong levels, we look forward to seeing these alumni thrive in new opportunities and advance in their careers at new airlines."

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com

About ATP Alumni Association

The ATP Alumni Association fosters a community for ATP graduates, providing networking opportunities, career resources, and support. The association hosts events, such as the upcoming career expo, to connect alumni with leading airlines and advance their professional development. For more information, visit ATPAlumni.org

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SOURCE ATP Flight School