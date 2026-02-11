ATP Flight School Saves Designated Pilot Examiners Time and Cuts Delays with Introduction of CheckrideCalendar.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School has launched CheckrideCalendar.com , a free, no-cost web app designed to simplify the scheduling and management of checkrides for FAA Designated Pilot Examiners (DPEs). Through an intuitive, lightweight interface, Checkride Calendar simplifies end-to-end checkride administration, saving examiners time while reducing unnecessary delays and cancellations.

Checkride Calendar, Powered by ATP Logo Checkride Calendar dashboard and scheduling views provide Designated Pilot Examiners with real-time insight into checkride activity, applicant status, and availability—streamlining coordination and reducing delays.

Designed with direct input from DPEs, ATP's investment in developing Checkride Calendar brings examiners a powerful suite of tools to manage availability, schedule checkrides with ATP, review applicant status and documents, view aircraft airworthiness and maintenance records, set preferences, receive real-time notifications, and more. With 40 years of experience preparing more than 40,000 pilots for over 200,000 practical tests with thousands of DPEs, Checkride Calendar applies real-world operational insight to reduce friction at every stage of the checkride process.

Examiners spend less time managing their time with easy-to-use tools to plan, publish, and manage availability. A real-time dashboard provides clarity at a glance, with insights into activity, trends, and what's next—all within one powerfully simple app. Live views of endorsed applicants awaiting checkrides, as well as future applicants with projected endorsement dates, allow examiners to request checkrides that align with their schedules, while automated communications reduce the time and noise of back-and-forth coordination.

More than an app, Checkride Calendar is backed by a dedicated support team that monitors scheduling, resolves conflicts, coordinates travel, and ensures a seamless checkride experience for examiners and ATP students.

"Each year, ATP coordinates and students pass nearly 14,000 practical tests," said Mike Wisniewski, Vice President of Training Support at ATP Flight School. "We understand the critical role DPEs play in developing the next generation of safe, professional pilots—and the logistical challenges involved in coordinating and administering checkrides. With Checkride Calendar, we're solving those challenges to make the process as simple and efficient as possible for examiners, while ensuring a smooth experience for applicants."

Designated Pilot Examiners are invited to learn more and request free access at CheckrideCalendar.com .

About Checkride Calendar

Checkride Calendar, powered by ATP Flight School, is a purpose-built, all-in-one checkride scheduling and applicant management platform for FAA Designated Pilot Examiners. Through a powerfully simple suite of tools, automated communications, and live support, examiners reduce the time and overhead required to schedule and administer checkrides, delivering a seamless checkride experience. CheckrideCalendar.com

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

(904) 595-7950

SOURCE ATP Flight School