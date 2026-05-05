ATP Flight School Returns to Allegheny County Airport, Bringing Airline Pilot Training to Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School, the nation's largest flight training provider, is returning to Allegheny County Airport (AGC) this Spring, bringing its accelerated airline pilot training to southwestern Pennsylvania. Allegheny County Airport joins ATP's network of more than 85 training centers nationwide, helping to meet the rising demand for airline pilots.

ATP Flight School, the nation’s largest flight training provider, is returning to Allegheny County Airport (AGC) this Spring, bringing its accelerated airline pilot training to southwestern Pennsylvania. ATP Flight School at AGC will provide aspiring pilots access to its Airline Career Pilot Program, which prepares students for professional pilot careers through a structured curriculum, airline-modeled training, and airline-backed Career Tracks to the major airlines.

ATP Flight School at AGC will provide aspiring pilots access to its Airline Career Pilot Program. The program prepares students for professional pilot careers through a structured curriculum, airline-modeled training, and airline-backed Career Tracks to the major airlines.

The return of ATP marks a significant boost for flight training at Allegheny County Airport, which has long served as a hub for general and corporate aviation, as well as pilot education. By reestablishing operations at AGC, ATP will provide students in the Pittsburgh region with a direct track to one of the aviation industry's most in-demand careers through its proven training.

"Welcoming ATP Flight School back to Allegheny County Airport strengthens the airport's role as a center for aviation education and workforce development," said Lance Bagnoff, Director of Allegheny County Airport. "As the aviation industry faces a shortage of 24,000 commercial airline pilots in 2026, programs like ATP's are critical to training the next generation of professional pilots."

"As ATP expands at Allegheny County Airport, our focus remains on delivering a turnkey, no-compromise airline career solution, paired with an unmatched investment in aircraft and safety," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "Whether students are looking for accelerated full-time training with the Airline Career Pilot Program or more flexible scheduling to balance college or work with the Flex Commercial Pilot Program, ATP has an airline-backed Career Track to take them from zero experience to the flight deck at a major airline."

ATP Flight School is now scheduling class dates at AGC, and aspiring airline pilots are invited to schedule an introductory flight to discover how they can become an airline pilot. For more information or to learn how to enroll, visit ATPFlightSchool.com.

About Allegheny County Airport

Allegheny County Airport serves as the region's primary general aviation airport and a reliever for Pittsburgh International Airport. The airport supports corporate aviation, medical air transport services, pilot training, aircraft maintenance, and other aviation services while providing convenient access to the Pittsburgh region.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

(904) 595-7950

SOURCE ATP Flight School