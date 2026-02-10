ATP Flight School Drives SkyWest Cadet Program Growth Amid Regional Airline Hiring Demand

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School led SkyWest Airlines cadet enrollments in January, with 56 cadets joining the SkyWest Pilot Pathway Program.

Former SkyWest Airlines pilot and ATP graduate, Fiona Morrison, now flying for Delta Air Lines.

At ATP Flight School, students have access to every regional airline cadet program. Among those hiring agreements, ATP is an Elite flight school partner in the SkyWest Pilot Pathway Program , which provides a structured, defined career progression toward an airline pilot career at major airlines. Students are eligible to join the program as soon as they commence training and receive mentorship, elevated seniority, and Elite pathway benefits while continuing to gain flight experience. After reaching airline pilot minimums of 1,500 hours, cadets can directly transition to SkyWest and begin flying as a First Officer.

"As an Elite partner, SkyWest is a top career destination for ATP graduates," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing for ATP Flight School. "ATP's proven track record of developing professional, safe, airline-ready pilots has made ATP the number one flight school chosen by airlines, bringing graduates exclusive career opportunities like the Pilot Pathway Program."

As hiring demand accelerates, major airlines are hiring aggressively from regional airlines, creating a vacuum for qualified pilots entering the job market. As reported by Aero Crew Solutions , regional airlines are hiring almost exclusively from their established cadet programs. This underscores the importance for aspiring airline pilots to select a school with the capability and resources to deliver airline-oriented training, supported by established hiring partnerships.

The SkyWest Pilot Pathway Program is one of 39 airline hiring partnerships ATP offers students, and ATP is the only flight school with formal agreements in place with all three major airlines – American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines.

ATP Flight School is the number one flight school in Utah chosen by aspiring airline pilots, with 428 active Airline Career Pilot Program students hailing from the state. To learn more and discover how ATP's proven partnerships have helped place over 1,000 graduates at airlines in the last 12 months, visit ATPFlightSchool.com .

