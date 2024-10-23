ATR Optimizes Inventory Management with Syncron

Top regional aircraft manufacturer strengthens service capabilities with AI-driven efficiency and predictive analytics

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron , a leading provider of intelligent Service Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that ATR , the world's number one regional aircraft manufacturer, has selected Syncron's Parts Planning software to improve the reliability, accuracy, and consistency of its inventory management.

ATR 72-600 prototype: Air to Air over "Le Bassin d'Arcachon" and "La Dune du Pyla"

ATR, based in Blagnac, France, is known for its innovative, efficient, and low-emission aircraft, which are flown by 200 airlines in over 100 countries. Maintaining resiliency in a challenging global context, with supply chain instability across the industry, required a modern solution able to support the company's commitment to quality service. The company has returned to growth over the past year, and required a solution able to scale with its operations. ATR chose Syncron's cloud-based platform to optimize its inventory operations and further its commitment of accelerating sustainable connections to the 1,300 airports ATR aircraft serve.

Syncron's Parts Planning platform will help ATR better forecast the complex demand patterns for its aircraft parts and inventory. Using AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics, Parts Planning accurately tracks demand trends and configures advanced simulations to plan and predict parts service needs, maximizing availability, minimizing waste, and reducing carbon emissions by reducing unnecessary or rushed orders.

"Our top priority is delivering innovative, efficient, and responsible aircraft technology to our airline customers, while providing exceptional aftermarket support," said Costantino Chiancarella, Head of Spares BU and Material Operations at ATR. "By moving our operations to Syncron's Parts Planning solution, we'll enhance service speed and efficiency, maintain our high standards of customer satisfaction, and strengthen partnerships as we continue to grow."

The evolution of Syncron's platform is shaped by the strong partnerships built with customers. Working closely with ATR, Syncron has begun to identify valuable enhancements to implement that meet the unique demands and complexities of the aviation industry. This collaborative approach ensures not only immediate needs are addressed but also continues the drive for innovation, positioning both Syncron and ATR for long-term success in an industry that is constantly transforming.

"At ATR, we know we've found a dedicated partner in Syncron, and are confident this collaboration will lead to a long and mutually beneficial relationship," said Roman Peisson, Head of Inventory Planning at ATR. "When we began our search for a new advanced planning system, our goal was to find a partner that was as invested in our growth as we are. We are excited to have found that with Syncron."

"Precise parts planning is essential in dynamic, complex aftermarket supply chains such as aircraft manufacturing," said Claudine Bianchi, Chief Marketing Officer at Syncron. "Our software gives ATR clarity and control over their inventory data to optimize their service organization, better serve their customers, and accelerate growth. ATR's adoption of Syncron Parts Planning will help them steer their growth in line with their mission for sustainable, continuous innovation, and have a lasting impact on the industry."

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron's integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform puts data at the heart of aftermarket operations to unlock service synergies, significant revenue opportunities and help companies differentiate themselves with exceptional aftermarket customer experiences. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

About ATR

ATR is the world number one regional aircraft manufacturer with its ATR 42 and 72, the best-selling aircraft in the below 90-seat market segment. The unifying vision of the company is to accelerate sustainable connections for people, communities and businesses, no matter how remote. Flown by some 200 airlines in over 100 countries, ATR aircraft opened 160 new routes in 2023, facilitating the development of territories and enabling access to crucial services like healthcare and education. Thanks to ATR's focus on continuous innovation and the intrinsic efficiency of the turboprop technology , ATR aircraft are the most advanced, versatile, cost-effective and lowest-emission regional aircraft on the market, emitting 45% less CO2 than similar-size regional jets. In January 2022, we flew the first ever commercial aircraft using 100% SAF in both engines. ATR is a joint-venture between Airbus and Leonardo.

SOURCE Syncron