Atradius Bonding is now Atradius Surety

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Bonding division of Atradius is renamed to Atradius Surety. The change is effective as of 2 January and is based on market research and a survey with the business showing that Surety is a more competitive and internationally recognised term.

The name change will not affect the product terms used in local languages. The only change will be the logo.

Atradius Surety Logo

The rebrand will not have any effect on customers and partners. Our mission remains the same: to help our customers secure their performance and boost their business by offering tailor-made surety bond solutions that fit their needs.

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com

Atradius Group Website

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/4499298/Atradius_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320608/Atradius_Surety_Logo.jpg