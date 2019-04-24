ATRI Seeks For-Hire Motor Carrier Operational Cost Data

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today issued a call for motor carriers to participate in ATRI's annual update to its Operational Costs of Trucking report.

ATRI's annual Operational Costs of Trucking is now in its 11th year of collecting cost information derived directly from fleet operations and is among its most requested research reports. ATRI's annual analysis provides carriers with a critical benchmarking tool and government agencies utilize ATRI's real-world data analysis to make better-informed transportation infrastructure investment decisions.

Among the for-hire fleet metrics being requested by ATRI are driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums and lease or purchase payments. Carriers are asked to provide full-year 2018 cost per mile and/or cost per hour data.

"We actively use ATRI's annual Operational Costs of Trucking as a critical input in our own internal operations review as a benchmark as we strive to be best in class", said Mike Stephens, USA Truck Vice President of Finance. "The robust ATRI data, along with the key insights provided in the analysis, make it a top tier benchmarking tool for fleets of all sizes."

For-hire motor carriers are encouraged to provide operational cost data to ATRI by Friday, June 14, 2019. ATRI's data collection form, which protects all confidential information, is available online here. Participating motor carriers will receive an advance copy of the full report.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute