Atria's Cadaret Grant Welcomes $2B Firm Cedar Brook Group

Cedar Brook financial professionals will now be able to leverage the full suite of modern tools available to Atria broker-dealers, including Unio, an integrated advisor platform, Contour, a comprehensive fee-based advisory platform, and Clear1, an intuitive client-facing portal.

"Today's independent financial professional is searching for a wealth management firm where expert technology and a deep advisor-centric culture intersect," said Kevin Beard, Chief Growth Officer of Atria. "Our differentiated offering played a large part in Cedar Brook's decision to join Cadaret Grant. They recognize that the future of wealth management lies here. We are thrilled to welcome Bill and the entire Cedar Brook team to the Atria family."

Atria's six broker-dealer subsidiaries serve nearly 2,500 financial professionals and over 200 financial institutions with $95 billion of assets under administration. Atria is committed to ensuring every financial professional and financial institution has the solutions, technology and support they need to grow their businesses and serve their clients with excellence.

For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com .

About Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc.

Cadaret Grant, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Syracuse, New York, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atria and supports over 700 financial professionals in more than 400 branch offices nationwide. Founded in 1985, the firm serves entrepreneurial financial professionals with technology and support for their independent businesses. For more information about Cadaret Grant, please visit www.cadaretgrant.com.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc. and SCF Securities, Inc. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and over 200 financial institutions with over $95 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

