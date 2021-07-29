Atria's WIS Opens Downtown San Jose Office

WIS turnkey affiliation helps financial professionals achieve a seamless transition to independence. A team of trained support staff and fully furnished office space with leading technology and critical infrastructure are immediately available — empowering them to comprehensively serve clients on day 1 of their transition.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new office in San Jose. Not only is it one of the finest buildings in the region, it's an important location for us as we support the trend of financial professionals in the San Francisco Bay area who are considering going independent," said Doug Ketterer, CEO and founding partner of Atria. "The turnkey offering empowers them to take control of and build equity in their business while fulfilling their real estate, support and infrastructure needs so they can focus on best serving their clients."

Financial professionals also gain instant access to the full suite of modern tools available to Atria broker-dealers, including award-winning Unio, an integrated advisor platform, Contour, a comprehensive fee-based advisory platform, and Clear1, an intuitive client-facing portal.

"We understand the complexities of starting a new practice. The turnkey solution in our new San Jose office equips financial professionals with ongoing administrative, operational and technical support while offering the higher payout percentages that are available at independent firms," said Don Bizub, president of WIS. "Our turnkey program is effective and proven. Financial professionals retain up to 98% of their clients with this model. We provide the people, the infrastructure and the environment so they can deliver customized solutions to their clients — in one of the most premier office buildings in Northern California."

Financial professional Dylan Johnson joined the firm's turnkey program in 2020. "I was extremely impressed by the entire team's execution of the turnkey solution. They eliminated the obstacles that a financial professional typically runs into when going independent. The onboarding process is solid, the level of support is top-notch and the space is phenomenal," said Johnson.

The San Jose branch is located in the prestigious Ten Almaden, a 17-story Class A office building recognized as one of the downtown area's trophy towers. The premier client experience begins in the lobby, where a three-story atrium is lined with a glass curtain. Financial professionals gain a fully furnished private office and access to a state-of-the-art conference center, fully equipped gym and modern indoor and outdoor spaces.

San Jose joins a growing roster of first-class turnkey locations opened by WIS in California — Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Pasadena and Westlake Village — and throughout the U.S.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc., and SCF Securities, Inc. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and over 200 financial institutions with nearly $100 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

About Western International Securities, Inc.

Established in 1995, Western International Securities, Inc. (WIS), is an independent wealth management firm serving over 400 independent financial professionals. WIS is headquartered in Pasadena, California, and maintains offices nationwide. For more information about Western International Securities, Inc., please visit www.wisdirect.com.

