Atria's WIS Opens Newport Beach Office & Welcomes the Johnson Wealth Group

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western International Securities, Inc. (WIS), an independent wealth management firm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), today announced that it opened its latest "turnkey" branch office in the prestigious Fashion Island area of Newport Beach, California. WIS also welcomed the Johnson Wealth Group, bringing $385 million of assets to the firm.

Opening the Newport Beach office is another investment by Atria to expand its subsidiaries' turnkey branch affiliation model. For financial professionals looking to reap the many benefits of being independent, the turnkey branch office model and corresponding concierge support services alleviate the daunting operations, technical and logistical burdens inherent in launching an independent business. "Starting a new practice can be a huge undertaking. We understand the many complexities involved and are fully equipped to provide a seamless transition experience and ongoing administrative, operational and technical support to the individuals who partner with us," said Don Bizub, President of WIS. "We exist to delight financial professionals. Every day, our focus is to deliver full-service support so they can focus on delivering customized, non-proprietary solutions to their clients."

In the current wealth management landscape, financial professionals are presented with an array of choices on how to best serve their clients and run their businesses. At the core of Atria's subsidiaries' value proposition is ensuring that its independent financial professionals have access to customized products, leading technology and services they can use with their clients and to manage and grow their practice. Providing these options along with a platform that brings them seamlessly together allows financial professionals to adapt to the ever-changing current and future environment while continuing to meet their clients' needs.

The Johnson Wealth Group, led by Don and Dylan Johnson, formerly of Wells Fargo Advisors, and Jeff Johnson, previously of Mutual Securities faced a number of key decisions for the future of their business when deciding to become independent and join WIS. "WIS made our decision to become independent easy by assuming the support functions and ongoing operational components of our business," said Don Johnson. "As our team is located in both Nevada and Newport Beach, we were facing a challenge of establishing strong office locations in both markets. WIS' turnkey service and branch model allowed my team to join the new, modern office in Newport Beach, so they could maintain sole focus on providing clients with a broad choice of high-quality products and financial solutions. This new engagement with WIS will further our trusted relationships with many of our clients in the Newport Beach and Nevada communities." The Johnson Wealth Group consists of Don Johnson with an office in Garnerville, Nevada, along with brother, Jeff, and son, Dylan, located in Newport Beach and maintains licenses in California.

Atria's acquisition of WIS in May of this year has enhanced WIS's value proposition and created a stronger competitive advantage for financial professionals affiliated with the firm. "We're excited to benefit from the additional resources and technology innovations that Atria brings," Johnson continued. "We have open lines of communication with executives across the organization. We've already been included in productive and engaging dialogs about upcoming initiatives. We're excited about our future and look forward to a long-standing partnership with WIS and Atria."

For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com .

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth.

Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., and Western International Securities, Inc. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals with more than $80 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com .

About Western International Securities, Inc.

Established in 1995, Western International Securities, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer serving over 400 independent financial professionals. Western International Securities, Inc. is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and maintains offices nationwide. For more information about Western International Securities, Inc., please visit www.wisdirect.com .

SOURCE Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.atriawealth.com

