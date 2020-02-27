Atrium Health Announces Scholarships to "FOR ALL" Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 20 years, the FOR ALL Conference, presented by Atrium Health, has brought together some of the nation's sharpest thought leaders in diversity, inclusion and equity. With a deep panel of experts slated for the two-day event in mid-April, Atrium Health has announced it is making a limited number of scholarships available to help people come and take part in informative breakout sessions, network with diversity and inclusion champions, and hear from educational speakers and panelists.

"The 2020 FOR ALL Conference will bring together thought leaders in diversity, inclusion and equity to explore various topics from unconscious bias to social justice to talent management decision-making – and everything in between," said Kinneil Coltman, senior vice president and community and external affairs officer for Atrium Health. "But to be 'for all,' we think it's important to take steps to make the conference more easily accessible for individuals from a variety of industries and organizations. We've created a limited number of scholarships designed to help people who are working for small, non-profit organizations that otherwise may not be able to take part because of budget constraints or other resource limitations."

Participants selected to receive a scholarship may attend for just $250. The regular tuition rate for the event is $1,049 per person, in advance, with an early bird discount price of $799 available until March 14, 2020.

Individuals who apply for a scholarship prior to Monday, March 9, 2020 will receive priority consideration. Applications are available at: https://bit.ly/2HCr0St.

Formerly called the Diversity Symposium, the event's name has been changed this year and the intended audience is now a national one. Convening at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 16 and 17, the program is headlined by author and activist Marlee Matlin, the only deaf person to have won an Academy Award. The 2020 FOR ALL Conference will feature two full days of meaningful presentations, panel discussions and breakout sessions designed to:

Enhance cultural competence skills in the workplace

Promote inclusive leadership principles in the work environment

Assess the impact of inequities in our communities and their root causes

Explore the importance of making global, national and local community connections

Examine innovative approaches to workforce diversity strategies

Explore best-in-class diversity, inclusion and equity practices

For a full rundown of the conference agenda and speakers, please visit https://atriumhealth.org/ForAllConference.

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health, previously Carolinas HealthCare System, one of the nation's leading and most innovative healthcare organizations, provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness programs throughout the Southeast region. Its diverse network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services. Atrium Health works to enhance the overall health and well-being of its communities through high-quality patient care, education and research programs, and numerous collaborative partnerships and initiatives.

SOURCE Atrium Health

Related Links

https://atriumhealth.org

