Atrium Hospitality Partners With DailyPay to Provide Critical Financial Wellness Benefit to Thousands of Hotel Associates Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Hospitality , one of the nation's largest hotel operators, today announced its partnership with DailyPay , the leading provider of on-demand pay. With DailyPay, Atrium Hospitality's thousands of Associates across the United States will have access to their earned pay as they earn it. This critical financial wellness benefit provides Atrium team members with the power of choice and control over their pay to take care of bills, spend, save or invest on their own schedule.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark. The company manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham and operates more than 20,000 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space. In 2022, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for a second year.

"Atrium Hospitality's decision to partner with DailyPay centers on the individual Atrium family member and placing the power of choice in their hands by offering flexibility on pay," said Anneliesse Cooper, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Atrium Hospitality. "As a preferred employer in the hospitality industry, we listen to our Associates and are creating an even better place to work and grow through innovative partnerships and technologies, including addressing their financial well-being."

According to DailyPay's Job Satisfaction Index , hiring rates in the hospitality industry have been on a fast upward trend since the beginning of 2022, increasing from 10% in January to 27% in May. With DailyPay, employers can hire up to 2x faster than those who don't offer an on-demand pay benefit, according to a survey conducted by DailyPay.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, representing well-known brands such as: Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, encouraging the personal and professional growth of the company's Associates, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com .

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

