Atrium Surpasses $1 Billion Customer ROI Goal, Driven by Industry-Leading AI-Assisted Delivery

Atrium

Feb 17, 2026, 08:45 ET

The Salesforce and Snowflake partner delivers on its $1B Customer Impact Dashboard target announced just last year, proving the major financial benefit of AI-assisted delivery for businesses

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium, the only AI-native Salesforce and Snowflake consulting partner, today announced it has officially surpassed $1 billion in documented customer impact. This milestone, tracked via the consultancy's first-of-its-kind $1B Customer Impact Dashboard, represents the tangible financial outcomes—including increased revenue, improved retention, and operational efficiency—delivered to Atrium's clients through AI and data-driven transformation.

The Customer Impact Dashboard offers a transparent, real-time view of the value Atrium is creating for customers with AI-assisted delivery
The Customer Impact Dashboard offers a transparent, real-time view of the value Atrium is creating for customers with AI-assisted delivery

Launched last year as a challenge to the industry to move beyond AI hype and toward measurable value for businesses, the dashboard has served as a real-time ledger of Atrium's commitment to being "the partner that pays for itself." By reaching the $1 billion mark, Atrium has demonstrated that combining best-in-class platforms Salesforce and Snowflake with its unique AI-assisted delivery model is a powerful engine for ROI.

98% faster than traditional consulting methods

Andi, Atrium's industry-leading AI consultant, has been a significant driver of this $1 billion achievement. By automating complex development tasks and providing direct access to AI-driven insights, Andi allows Atrium and its clients to deploy solutions up to 98% faster than traditional methods.

"When we launched the $1B Customer Impact Dashboard, we set out to hold ourselves accountable to the only metric that truly matters: the value our customers are investing to achieve," said Chris Heineken, CEO of Atrium. "Crossing $1 billion in inventoried ROI reflects the cumulative business impact our customers have justified through AI initiatives we've delivered. It shows our team's ability to land the last mile of AI."

A necessary shakeup: redefining the consulting landscape with AI-assisted delivery

While traditional consulting models focus on billable hours, Atrium's model focuses on outcomes—made faster and higher quality with AI-assisted delivery tooling such as Andi. By using Andi to handle manual, time-consuming heavy lifts such as Salesforce configuration, Atrium's human consultants focus on high-level strategy and ROI realization.

This unique approach has allowed Atrium to scale impact across industries, including financial services, life sciences, and high tech, helping its customers adapt to a rapidly evolving market, navigate the agentic AI era, and get measurable results.

About Atrium
As the only AI-native Salesforce consulting partner, Atrium uses cutting-edge AI tools internally, optimizing how we deliver services for greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency — allowing us to repeatedly deliver outcomes that others merely promise. Learn more at atrium.ai.

Atrium

