Atruvia, NRB, and Line Bank Taiwan Accelerate Mainframe Transformation and Workflow Orchestration with BMC

BMC helps financial institutions modernize at scale, cutting cost, increasing resilience, and strengthening compliance

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, has collaborated with leaders in the banking and financial services sector to advance mainframe transformation, standardize workflow orchestration, and automate data access with BMC solutions.

From streamlining mainframe application development with BMC AMI to orchestrating complex workflows and data pipelines with the Control-M solution from BMC, organizations like Atruvia, NRB, and Line Bank Taiwan are improving operational efficiency, reducing IT overhead, and enhancing service delivery while strengthening compliance and resilience.

Atruvia boosts banking resilience with faster recovery

More than 670 cooperative banks in Germany, representing some 91 million accounts, depend on Atruvia for the IT that runs their business. As banks looked to comply with the heightened security and recovery regulations of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), Atruvia identified an opportunity to modernize its database recovery process.

After carefully reviewing various solutions, Atruvia chose BMC AMI Recovery for Db2 thanks to its market-tested automated recovery features and ability to perform parallel recovery simulations, enabling Atruvia to avoid disruptions while testing recovery scenarios.

"The banks' operations depend on our operations. Their resilience depends on our resilience. By modernizing our database recovery capabilities, we support DORA and BAFIN rules, and we bring even greater resilience to banking in Germany," said Rüdiger Schmitt, System-Engineer and Product Owner for Db2-zOS, Atruvia AG.

NRB advances mainframe application transformation by prioritizing the developer's experience

As its customers seek rapid and large-scale modernization, NRB's approach is to first modernize software development processes before tackling the applications themselves. Utilizing BMC AMI DevX solutions, with built-in tools for tracking changes and performing fallbacks during production, the leading European IT services provider helps accelerate application development in a coordinated, controlled manner. This also improves the experience for younger in-house developers, helping them become more self-sufficient in creating modern mainframe applications.

"We can now track every change and perform quick fallbacks in production," says Benoît Ebner, system engineer at NRB. "We now have access to many statistics and KPIs that we didn't have before, which helps us identify areas for improvement."

LINE Bank Taiwan orchestrates fast and flexible digital banking with Control-M

As Taiwan's leading purely online bank, LINE Bank needed to build its platform from scratch, combining digital banking with the popular LINE "super app." The challenge was to quickly build and develop fast, reliable, and scalable banking processes to serve its more than two million customers, with the ability to efficiently integrate new services over time.

By choosing Control-M for application and data workflow orchestration, LINE Bank provides seamless, 24x7 digital banking experiences. The bank uses Control-M to automate and orchestrate workflows for essential banking services, including daily account balancing, financial data analysis, channel synchronization and other critical services, which comprise more than 5,000 job schedules.

As a result, LINE Bank became the first bank in Taiwan to offer nonstop US dollar currency exchange and has achieved:

A 30% reduction in manual wait times.

A 30% reduction in manual work for cross-platform integration.

A 30% reduction in maintenance time when launching new products.

"With Control-M we can run secure, stable, efficient processes, and we can flexibly integrate workflows across innovative new solutions, all while meeting the requirements of the financial industry," said Leo Weng, CTO, LINE Bank Taiwan. "We use Control-M to automate complex workflows with high data volumes, and we look forward to using it to ease the integrations of cloud and AI solutions in the future."

Additional Resources

Learn more about BMC customers here

Read about BMC solutions for financial services here.

Read more about financial services view of the mainframe here.

Read about how financial services organizations can orchestrate workflows here.

About BMC

BMC empowers nearly 80% of the Forbes Global 100 to accelerate business value, faster than humanly possible. Our industry-leading portfolio unlocks human and machine potential to drive business growth, innovation, and sustainable success. BMC does this in a simple and optimized way by connecting people, systems, and data that power the world's largest organizations so they can seize a competitive advantage.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2026 BMC Software, Inc.

www.bmc.com

Editorial Contact:

Sheila Watson

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.