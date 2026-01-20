BMC Advances Business-Driven Automation and Mainframe Transformation with AI-Powered Innovations

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, today announced AI innovations updates across its Control-M and BMC AMI portfolios to simplify workflow creation, automate issue resolution, act on expert mainframe knowledge, and more.

New AI capabilities and innovations include:

AI Workflow Creator – Gen AI copilot for guided workflow design

BMC continues to close the gap between IT and business users, empowering those with business knowledge to build and manage sophisticated workflows using natural language via generative AI.

By shifting automation ownership from IT to business practitioners, organizations can capture domain expertise that is often poorly documented or lost in translation. Business users simply need to express intent, and AI Workflow Creator does the heavy lifting and crafts a workflow to match. This AI-powered workflow orchestration means faster workflow creation onboarding for new users and accelerated productivity for experts—unlocking unprecedented efficiency and operational agility.

Expanded AI Integrations

The Control-M solution includes an extensive library of out-of-the-box integrations, which span enterprise applications, databases, cloud services, RPA platforms, and collaboration tools – with additional integrations being added monthly. Recent additions include AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex AI, and Crew AI, empowering practitioners to orchestrate multiple AI agents for complex, AI-centric workflows. By orchestrating AI agents with Control-M, teams can accelerate innovation and seamlessly scale their AI initiatives.

Event-Driven Workflows – Real-Time Responsiveness for Smart Operations

As data volumes grow and systems become more event-driven, the ability to turn events into immediate, automated action has become a business imperative.

The Control-M Event Driven Workflows capability allows organizations to respond to business and data events in real time. Control-M can now listen to events from systems such as Kafka, Amazon SQS, and RabbitMQ, and automatically trigger or adjust workflows based on those signals. This enables dynamic, event-aware orchestration that improves agility and reduces latency across modern data and application pipelines.

This capability bridges the gap between batch and real-time processing for instant responsiveness and smarter operations and is available for both Control-M self-hosted and SaaS environments.

Mainframe Expertise On-Demand — Harnessing Intelligence to Mitigate Skills Gaps

As organizations face growing workloads, complexity, and pressure to deliver change faster without disrupting critical systems, leaders need trusted expertise available at the moment of work. The Knowledge Expert Chat capability of BMC AMI Assistant embeds AI-driven guidance across nine BMC AMI development and operations solutions, and is available to licensed customers of those solutions at no additional cost.

By delivering clear, natural-language answers informed by BMC documentation and deep domain knowledge, teams resolve issues faster, reduce knowledge bottlenecks, improve system performance, and maintain service reliability—without switching tools or relying on scarce experts.

Preserving Institutional Knowledge to Strengthen Resilience

Complementing the Knowledge Expert Chat capability, the Knowledge Hub capability in BMC AMI Assistant addresses a growing skills and knowledge gap as systems become more complex. Currently available in managed beta to qualified customers, the Knowledge Hub capability will enable organizations to surface scattered institutional knowledge, making it available in AI-driven interactions. This helps close skills gaps, reduces dependency on individuals, strengthens operational resilience, and supports more confident modernization decisions.

Turning DevOps Telemetry into Clear Insight for Faster Decisions

BMC AMI zAdviser Development Team Analysis delivers AI-powered application analysis that helps development leaders make faster, more informed decisions. By consolidating DevOps telemetry—including activity metrics, productivity data, and failure patterns—into a unified narrative report for each application, it helps leaders identify stability risks, uncover knowledge concentration, prioritize improvements, and reduce operational exposure without fragmented dashboards.

"As organizations push to move faster while managing increasing complexity, we're seeing growing demand for AI capabilities that embed intelligence directly into everyday workflows. Rather than standing apart as isolated tools, these AI-driven approaches help teams translate intent into action, contextualize system behavior, and surface relevant expertise at the moment it's needed," Steven Dickens, CEO and principal analyst of HyperFRAME Research. "The result is faster decision-making, reduced friction across operations, and more resilient, business-aligned automation across the enterprise."

"AI is rapidly democratizing access to complex workflows and also supports the continued advancement of the mainframes that power the world's largest organizations," said Ram Chakravarti, chief technology officer at BMC. "We're removing technical barriers by letting people describe what they need in plain language, taking the mystery out of automation and closing the gap between a good idea and a working solution. Our AI innovations for the mainframe help our customers build a resilient and continuously advancing mainframe, and help them advance their digital transformations. All of the new AI innovations announced today leverage the power of AI to unlock value from data and drive business insights."

Additional Resources

Read about the full array of new features and capabilities here.

Additional details about automation capabilities are found here.

Mainframe-specific updates are available here.

