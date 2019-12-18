AT&T and Deloitte to Explore the Future of Learning with 5G

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* and Deloitte signed an agreement to bring 5G network connectivity and edge computing services to Deloitte University to help it transform the future of digital corporate learning and workplace collaboration.

Deloitte University (DU) is a 700,000 sq. ft. leadership and learning center located near Dallas in Westlake, Texas. DU's learning programs are focused on developing the world's best leaders, often incorporating and relying on leading-edge technologies to help power their programs.

AT&T

Starting early next year, AT&T will add its 5G and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) technology to Deloitte University's existing cellular environment. This will result in a communications platform that will help enable DU to explore new technologies and innovations to enhance experiential learning programs and overall guest experiences. MEC and 5G will be installed at the center to support specific use cases. It is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

"At Deloitte we are always looking for ways to evolve our programs and provide the best experience for our people," said Kevin Westcott, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. telecommunications, media & entertainment leader. "AT&T 5G will be the foundation that enables us to develop and test new interactive digital teaching and collaboration models. As we prepare our people for the future of work, it's important to incorporate leading technologies so that our people – and those of our clients - can learn in new and exciting ways and gain experiences at Deloitte University that they can't easily gain anywhere else."

Deloitte University will use both gamification and new digital reality possibilities to bring their experiential learning content to life. This is critical as they focus on training future leaders. In fact, data from Deloitte's recent "Connectivity and Mobile Trends" (CMT) Survey showed that more than 40 percent of Gen Z consumers say they will play more mobile video games, and nearly 35 percent of Gen Z and millennials say that access to 5G will change how they use AR/VR.

Bringing the performance of 5G combined with edge compute can boost Deloitte's ability to explore data intensive technologies for their experiential learning programs such as mixed, augmented and virtual reality, and volumetric video applications that blend the physical and digital world. In addition, by installing MEC, Deloitte can keep select on site data more private and highly secure.

"Our work with Deloitte University will allow us to explore how 5G and edge compute technologies can help to boost employee learning and collaboration," said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. "Consistently updating our skills and learning for life is becoming a key part of our world. Gamification, role playing, and virtual collaboration – more powerfully enabled by 5G and Edge – means faster and more effective learning for everyone, no matter where they are in their career."

For more information on how 5G can create new opportunities and capabilities for businesses, visit att.com/5Gforbusiness.

Check out att.com/5Gnews to learn more about our path to 5G.

