AT&T Contributes $100,000 to Support South Florida Entrepreneurs

"We are very grateful to AT&T for their partnership and generosity, for their volunteerism and donations, especially this latest significant contribution," said Prospera President & CEO Augusto Sanabria. "We help Hispanic entrepreneurs year-round, but this pandemic has increased the need and demand for our services. Every small business we help recover means more financial and job stability, which in turns makes stronger households and greater prosperity. We will continue focusing our resources and expertise on helping small business owners overcome the overwhelming challenges they are facing."

AT&T has been a supporter of Prospera's mission for several years and a sponsor of its annual signature special events. This latest donation of $100,000 makes AT&T a member of Prospera's Investors' Circle. The Believe Miami funding will be used to serve and empower more local entrepreneurs, to help them overcome challenges and strengthen their small businesses.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of the American economy, capable of transforming our communities with the goods and services they provide local residents," said AT&T Florida President Joe York. "But the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic are making it difficult for many to launch these vital endeavors. For minority businesses, the challenges are even greater, which is why we are pleased to support Prospera's effort to empower Hispanic entrepreneurs and help them start and grow their businesses."

"In these challenging times, Miami small businesses need to harness the transformative impact of community partners to survive, sustain and ultimately thrive," said Prospera South Florida Vice President Myrna Sonora. "AT&T recognized the need and accepted the responsibility. This award demonstrates their commitment to our collective future."

Prospera has been delivering bilingual services to Hispanic entrepreneurs since 1991. In the last five years, the organization has facilitated over $57 million in loans, trained over 20,000 entrepreneurs, and helped clients create or retain nearly 16,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Maria Yabrudy, 407-412-3303, [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera

