Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando and Prospera Honor Remarkable Leaders at the 28th Don Quijote Awards Gala

Prestigious annual event recognizes Hispanic business and community leaders for their vision, perseverance and lasting impact across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera and the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando co-hosted the 28th annual Don Quijote Awards Gala on December 13, 2025, at Epcot's World Showplace Pavilion. The prestigious annual celebration brought together business and community leaders across Central Florida to honor outstanding Hispanic entrepreneurs and professionals whose leadership and perseverance continue to drive economic and community impact. Presented with the support of top sponsors including Walt Disney World Resort, Duke Energy, Orlando Health and Wells Fargo, among other event sponsors, the gala recognized individuals who embody vision, resilience, and determination—values inspired by the enduring legacy of Don Quijote de la Mancha.

"Walt Disney World is a strong supporter of Central Florida's entrepreneurial spirit, and we do business with over 2,300 small businesses across the region, many of which are proud members of the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando and clients of Prospera. The Don Quijote Awards represent the best of our community and supporting this event is a priority for Walt Disney World," said Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Director of Government and Industry Relations Jose L. Gonzalez.

For 28 consecutive years, the Hispanic Chamber and Prospera have proudly partnered to celebrate exceptional entrepreneurial journeys through the Don Quijote Awards Gala. The current board chairs of the two host organizations, Oscar Cristancho of the Hispanic Chamber and Adly Santiago of Prospera in Central and Northeast Florida, joined the celebration to honor and recognize outstanding achievements within the Hispanic business community. The evening was led by two distinguished masters of ceremony: Univision Emmy and Telly Award-winning journalist and meteorologist Jennifer Chang, alongside Univision Contigo host and long time co-host of Sabado Gigante, Javier Romero.

Juan Amo, senior vice president, market executive of Bank of America, served as the 28th Event Chair and led the Don Quijote Awards Selection Committee. "As this year's Chair, I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the passion and perseverance behind these awards," reflected Amo. "Whether it was meeting nominees, hearing their stories, or seeing the pride in their teams and families, one thing stood out: our finalists exemplify courage, integrity, and a deep commitment to lifting others along the way. Their journeys not only strengthen our economy, but also reflect the values that define the Hispanic experience — hard work, possibility, and the belief that when one of us rises, we all rise."

The recipients of the 28th Don Quijote Awards are:

Graceful Paws Pet Clinic, represented by its owner, Dr. Lynette Reyes HISPANIC ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR: Angels For Kids and Families, represented by its owners, Elizabeth and John Valencia

"Every person in this room represents a vital thread in the fabric we are building together. This works goes beyond titles or events—it honors the generations who came before us and the legacy we carry forward. Through leadership, service and partnership, and by coming together with shared purpose, we are shaping a stronger Hispanic business community in Central Florida and beyond," said Pedro Turushina, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando.

"Each day as we serve local small business owners, we see that the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation is alive and vibrant in the Hispanic community of our region. As we commemorate Prospera's 30th anniversary in Central Florida, we also celebrate the pioneers and leaders who helped shape our path, from the beginning and along the way. Their commitment and leadership planted the roots from which our programs, partnerships, and impact have grown, and we are proud to carry their legacy forward," said Prospera Regional Vice President Katia Medina.

"For three decades, we have grown and persevered thanks to the vision of the pioneers who established our organizations. Their leadership laid the groundwork for the mission we continue today, and their legacy lives on in every life we touch. As we navigated challenges this year, we saw the unmistakable strength and unity of this community, and the enduring power of our shared purpose. We look to the future with hope and determination, building a legacy together that will benefit the next generation and create a stronger, more resilient community for all," added Prospera President and CEO Augusto Sanabria.

Reflecting the theme "Legacy in Motion: Weaving Through the Future of Tomorrow," the program celebrated trailblazers whose leadership and vision laid strong foundations that continue to uplift and strengthen the Hispanic community today. Ten outstanding individuals were selected from more than 100 leaders to be featured during the Gala, alongside a meaningful recognition honoring the legacy of Roberto Clemente, represented by the Roberto Clemente Foundation. Guests enjoyed an exceptional culinary experience crafted by renowned Disney Chef Luis Ruiz Guerra and the Disney Culinary team. Following the awards ceremony, the celebration continued as the dance floor came alive with vibrant Latin rhythms powered by live music from the band Caliente.

The 28th Don Quijote Awards were possible thanks to the generous support of Walt Disney World Resort, Duke Energy, Orlando Health, Wells Fargo, AdventHealth, Bank of America, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa, Travel + Leisure, Universal Destinations and Experiences, Florida Blue, OUC The Reliable One, JCQ Services, JPMorganChase, and Sky Builders USA. Amplifying the celebration and extending its reach throughout the community, the event was further supported by an outstanding group of Premier Partners: El Osceola Star, iHeart Media, La Prensa, Telemundo, Univision, Florida National News, Communicate 360, and RTW Photography.

ABOUT PROSPERA

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated nearly $65 million in loans for small business clients, trained 17,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 18,600 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

ABOUT THE HISPANIC CHAMBER OF METRO ORLANDO

The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando is one of the largest business organizations in Central Florida. The Hispanic Chamber has advocated for the Hispanic business community for over three decades. This organization is recognized as one of the main economic development entities in the region, serving as the central point of connection, fostering business success, unifying communities, and empowering Hispanic business owners and professionals to drive exceptional economic growth in the region. As a valued member of the Hispanic Chamber, you will be part of one of the largest, most engaged business networks in Central Florida, with exclusive access to unparalleled benefits, award-winning events, and programs focused on commerce opportunities, coaching, and community-building, making us the top choice for businesses of all industries in our region. For more information, please visit www.hispanicchamber.com.

