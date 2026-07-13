AT&T to Offer Free Calls to Countries Playing in Soccer's Biggest Matches

Existing AT&T wireless customers can make free international long-distance calls from the U.S. to the countries playing in the semi-final, third-place, and final matches on their eligible match days: July 14, 15, 18 and 19.

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer has a unique way of bringing people together, whether they're watching from a stadium, a neighborhood watch party or thousands of miles away.

AT&T is helping customers stay connected during some of the summer's biggest soccer moments. AT&T is offering complimentary international long-distance calling from the United States to the countries playing in the semi-final, third-place, and final matches on their eligible match days.

One world. One game. One call away.

Existing postpaid AT&T wireless customers can make eligible international calls at no additional cost during 24-hour periods on July 14, 15, 18 and 19, limited to the countries playing on those match days:

July 14 : France & Spain

: France & Spain July 15 : England & Argentina

: England & Argentina July 18 : Countries playing in the third place match

: Countries playing in the third place match July 19: Countries playing in the final match

Calls may be placed between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Local Time on each eligible day. No registration, promo code, or activation is required.

Built For Fans Living Every Minute of the Summer of Soccer

This complimentary calling offer is part of how AT&T is supporting soccer fans throughout the summer. AT&T has invested in advanced connectivity with the largest, most reliable network in all 11 U.S. stadiums hosting matches this summer, as well as major airports and transportation hubs where fans are traveling and gathering.

Fans attending events at select venues can also purchase Turbo Live by AT&T. A VIP connection,1 designed to give customers priority data, allows soccer fans to have a data boost experience on their 5G smartphones so live streams, social posts and text messages run smoothly.

For more than two decades, AT&T has supported soccer through investments, partnerships, and connectivity solutions that help fans stay connected to the game and to one another.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who is eligible?

The offer is available to existing AT&T Mobility postpaid voice customers.

What is included?

Eligible customers can make complimentary international long-distance voice calls from the U.S. to the countries playing in the applicable semi-final, third-place, and final matches.

Which countries can I call?

The eligible countries are based on the teams playing on each match day. Calls to countries that are not playing on that eligible match day are not included.

When is the offer available?

The offer is available during 24-hour windows on July 14, July 15, July 18 and July 19.

Do I need to sign up or enter a promo code?

Eligible calls are included automatically. No registration, promo code, or activation is required.

Are texts, picture messages, or data included?

The offer applies to voice calls only. SMS, MMS, and data are not included.

Does this work while traveling outside the U.S.?

Calls must originate in the U.S. Roaming charges may still apply if you are traveling abroad.

What happens if my call starts before the offer window ends?

If an eligible call starts by 11:59 p.m. Local Time on the applicable match day, the entire call is included.

Will I be charged taxes or fees on eligible calls?

No taxes, regulatory fees, or surcharges will be charged on eligible international long-distance calls made to the specified countries during the offer window.

What is not included?

Calls to countries outside the eligible match-day countries, calls made outside the offer window, roaming usage while traveling abroad, SMS/MMS, and data are not included.

Is AT&T an official sponsor of the international soccer matches this summer?

AT&T is not an official sponsor of the international soccer matches taking place this summer. AT&T supports the sport more broadly through its longstanding partnerships with Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), U.S. Soccer and the Mexican National Team.

How is the company supporting connectivity during international soccer events this summer?

AT&T is supporting connectivity in the communities hosting major international soccer matches through network investments, real-time monitoring and on-the-ground support at stadiums, airports and transportation hubs. That work also includes support for public safety through FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, the only network built with and for America's first responders. FirstNet is coordinating with federal, state and local public safety partners, with Band 14 spectrum covering every stadium and surrounding area to provide dedicated connectivity when needed. The FirstNet Response Operations Group™, led by former first responders, is also supporting public safety operations with portable assets and on-the-ground coordination across host cities.

1AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Requires compatible device. Visit att.com/turbo-live to learn more.

After 5GB, speeds slowed to max. 128kbps.

Req's a 5G-capable smartphone. May require an unlocked device & open eSIM slot for activation.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com

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