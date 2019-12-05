AT&T Names MetTel as 2019 "Market Mover"

"Awards like this are a testament to MetTel's ability to deliver mobile solutions that customers need, from local governments to global enterprises," said Max Silber, VP of Mobility and IoT. "We're honored by this award and look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that help our customers digitally transform their business through a broad range of mobility services."

According to AT&T, the "award is a highly coveted award handed out each year to solution providers who are at the top of their category in new sales revenue…solution providers are trusted advisors to their customers and are positioned as the experts to pull together the right mix of solutions end-to-end to help solve their customers' needs, today and in the future, while growing and earning recurring revenue."

On its most recent quarterly earnings call, AT&T Senior EVP & CFO John Joseph Stephens said that "We're in an inflection point with our resellers…we now have an opportunity for real growth from that reseller perspective and we are excited about that." Stephens referenced connected devices, IoT and 5G+ as areas of revenue growth.

MetTel received the AT&T "Market Mover" award during an awards ceremony at AT&T's annual Fusion channel partner event in Dallas, in front of hundreds of communications industry leaders.

With more than 8,000 commercial and government customers, MetTel has a rich heritage of providing wireless and wireline mobility services.

In October, the Pentagon announced that MetTel was an awardee under a $994 million U.S. defense contract for wireless services and devices, and was also selected to provide mobility, voice and data services on New York State contracts for information technology. In September, the Pentagon announced that it has tapped MetTel to upgrade wireless services and devices for the United States Department of Defense (DoD), including the Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Air Force service members as well as other federal, non-military agencies throughout the United States.

