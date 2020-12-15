AT&T Names MetTel Top Partner Exchange Award Winner for Wireline Network Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a communications and digital transformation leader, has once again been recognized as a top AT&T solution provider with the Platinum Elite Award within AT&T's Partner Exchange Program. MetTel continues to be AT&T's top award winner across multiple wireline and wireless products and one of the few providers to receive an award every year since the Partner Exchange Program's inception in 2014

MetTel was recognized for driving the highest total new sales revenue for Strategic Products – Network Solutions. MetTel received the AT&T Partner Exchange award during AT&T's annual Fusion channel conference conducted virtually this year November 10-11, 2020.

"We are once again honored with this recognition from one of our top carrier partners," said Max Silber, VP of Mobility and IoT for MetTel. "The AT&T Partner Exchange is known for its innovative, customer-first and technology-driven culture. It's a testament to the continuing trust our customers put in us to deliver the latest AT&T technology solutions to help transform their business through our broad range of mobile and wireline offerings."

Among others, MetTel offers a wide range of AT&T services including AT&T's premier Dedicated Internet (ADI) service. ADI provides a dedicated, highly secure connection unique to each business customer which is monitored and supported 24/7 by AT&T. In addition, MetTel has been recognized annually for excellence in customer service by the Stevie Awards and American Business Awards for the past seven consecutive years.

In 2020, MetTel was included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services and was also recently named a Leader in the new Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services.

MetTel serves a broad range of commercial and government clients including three of the largest SD-WAN installations in North America. In 2020, MetTel has received 12 General Services Administration (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contracts awards totaling over $1.3B with all options. Federal agency awards include the Social Security Administration, GSA Infrastructure and Communications Solution (GICS), and the Department of Homeland Security.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net , follow us on Twitter ( @OneMetTel ) and on LinkedIn , or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

