NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and communications, and TekSynap have secured a three-year contract to transform communications infrastructure for the Georgia Army National Guard, replacing outdated systems with an advanced Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN).

The partnership, initially awarded as a one-year engagement before being extended through 2028, will deliver enhanced security, bandwidth, and reliability across Guard facilities statewide.

MetTel and TekSynap to Modernize Georgia Army National Guard Communications

The Georgia Guard's existing network operated on expiring contracts and aging equipment unable to efficiently support modern operational requirements. MetTel and TekSynap are deploying a comprehensive solution leveraging MetTel's nationwide broadband and LTE infrastructure, with Starlink satellite connectivity available as a backup option where needed. Enhanced Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) capabilities and DoD-compliant security protocols ensure the modernized network meets stringent federal requirements.

TekSynap brought critical acquisition expertise to the project, leveraging its federal contracting proficiency—including the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions–3 Services (ITES-3S) contract which is managed by the U.S. Army's Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) program—alongside deep relationships within defense agencies. This procurement knowledge, paired with MetTel's technical execution, recognized for five consecutive years as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader in Managed Network Services, enabled rapid contract award and efficient implementation planning.

"The Georgia Army National Guard needed more than an equipment refresh—they required a complete infrastructure transformation," said Don Parente, VP of Sales & Solution Architecture, MetTel Public Sector. "Our SD-WAN platform eliminates single points of failure while providing the security architecture essential for military communications. This is about ensuring Georgia's Guard has the connectivity backbone to support both state emergency response and federal mission requirements."

"Working with the Georgia Guard reinforces why TekSynap focuses on defense and national security customers," said Henry Tragle, SVP of Integration Services at TekSynap. "These organizations need partners who understand not just the technology, but the regulatory environment, security mandates, and procurement frameworks that govern DoD projects. Our collaboration with MetTel delivers exactly that combination."

"Reliable, secure communications are fundamental to everything we do—from training and readiness to emergency response across Georgia," said CW3 Kenneth Seymore, G6 Network Supervisor, Georgia Army National Guard. "This network modernization initiative represents a significant leap forward in our communications capabilities. The transition to advanced SD-WAN technology will enhance our operational effectiveness and ensure our soldiers have the connectivity they need to accomplish their missions, whether at home or deployed."

MetTel and TekSynap's partnership reflects a shared focus on delivering mission-enabling technology to organizations that defend national security.

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years. With award-winning SD-WAN services, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

About TekSynap

TekSynap is a globally focused, full-spectrum systems integrator. The company deploys industry-leading technical solutions to provide effective computing, cloud, and secure operational environments. TekSynap enables mission-enhancing automated systems through flexible and agile development. Its team of IT professionals, with management experience and technical expertise, ensures that projects and programs are completed on time and within budget using industry best practices. For more information about TekSynap's capabilities visit TekSynap.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel