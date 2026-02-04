NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and communications, recognized for five consecutive years as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader in Managed Network Services, has partnered with TekSynap, a leading IT services provider for defense and intelligence agencies, to execute a comprehensive network overhaul for the Tennessee Army National Guard. The four-year engagement, valued at approximately $2.3 million, will upgrade connectivity across 75 facilities serving the TNNG's over 10,500 service members and civilian personnel, replacing end-of-life systems with Software-Defined WAN technology designed for military operational demands.

MetTel and TekSynap Modernize Tennessee Army National Guard Network Infrastructure

This deployment aligns with broader Department of Defense initiatives to modernize National Guard communications nationwide, with the Tennessee implementation potentially serving as a blueprint for similar state-level projects.

The Tennessee Guard faced mounting challenges from infrastructure unable to support contemporary requirements. Limited bandwidth constrained training systems and operational applications, while expiring maintenance agreements created security vulnerabilities. Leadership required not just improved performance, but the redundancy and fail-over capabilities critical to uninterrupted mission execution.

The modernized network delivers:

Security architecture featuring FedRAMP-authorized components and DoD-compliant encryption.

Expanded bandwidth supporting situational awareness platforms, VTC systems, and cloud-based training applications.

Reduced latency for real-time communications linking state headquarters, armories, and training centers.

Multi-path connectivity combining broadband and LTE, with Starlink satellite available as an additional option, ensuring 99.9% uptime.

Cost efficiency through centralized management and elimination of expensive legacy circuits

Accelerated deployment via Information Technology Enterprise Solutions–3 Services (ITES-3S) contracting managed by the U.S. Army's Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) program.

"Reliable, secure communications underpin every aspect of our mission—from weekend drill to natural disaster response and overseas deployment," said CW2 Brandon Johnson, Infrastructure Branch Chief, TNNG. "This modernization replaces decades-old infrastructure with a communications backbone built for today's security environment. MetTel and TekSynap haven't just upgraded our technology; they've strengthened our operational capability across all 95 Tennessee counties."

"The Tennessee Guard deployment showcases the scalability and flexibility of MetTel's SD-WAN architecture," said Don Parente, VP of Sales & Solution Architecture, MetTel Public Sector." Across 75 locations, we're integrating multiple transport options, including satellite connectivity for remote sites, into a unified, centrally managed network. Implementation begins in January 2025, with full operational capability targeted for January 2026. Tennessee's Army National Guard is gaining an enterprise-class infrastructure that matches the sophistication of active-duty military networks."

TekSynap's mastery of federal acquisition—particularly ITES-3S and other DoD contract vehicles complement MetTel's engineering, project management and deployment capabilities -- recognized for five consecutive years as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader in Managed Network Services.

"Tennessee represents exactly the type of mission-critical work TekSynap was built to support," said Henry Tragle, SVP of Integration Services at TekSynap. "Defense network modernization requires more than technical competence—it demands understanding of DoD security standards, compliance frameworks, and operational requirements. Combined with MetTel's managed services expertise, we're delivering measurable improvements in communication reliability, security posture, and mission effectiveness."

The MetTel-TekSynap partnership demonstrates both organizations' commitment to defense readiness, delivering solutions that enhance capability while meeting the security, reliability, and fiscal requirements of federal agencies.

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years. With award-winning SD-WAN services, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

About TekSynap

TekSynap is a globally focused, full-spectrum systems integrator. The company deploys industry-leading technical solutions to provide effective computing, cloud, and secure operational environments. TekSynap enables mission-enhancing automated systems through flexible and agile development. Its team of IT professionals, with management experience and technical expertise, ensures that projects and programs are completed on time and within budget using industry best practices. For more information about TekSynap's capabilities visit TekSynap.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel