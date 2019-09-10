AT&T, PepsiCo, Yum! Brands and Pinnacle Group Among Companies to Sign Hispanic Promise and Pledge to Workplace Diversity at the Hispanic Leadership Summit: Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are All Human Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, today announced The Hispanic Promise now has 97 signatories following the Hispanic Leadership Summit: Dallas. This represents an increase of 46 companies since its Chicago Summit in April 2019. The promise is a first-of-its-kind national pledge to hire, promote, retain and celebrate Hispanics in the workplace.

(PRNewsfoto/We Are All Human)

On Sept. 9, Hispanic Leadership Summit: Dallas brought together prominent local leaders from companies including AT&T, PepsiCo, Pinnacle Group, Texas Instruments, Southwest Airlines and Yum! Brands at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University (SMU Cox) to foster robust conversations about advancing the priorities of the U.S. Hispanic community.

"The Dallas Summit brought together influential opinion leaders and decision makers from across all sectors, showing the enthusiasm in the Dallas region for creating new opportunities for young people, business owners, and workers in the Hispanic community," said Dale Petroskey, President and CEO of the Dallas Regional Chamber.

Among the companies that have signed the Hispanic Promise to date include:

AT&T

Berkshire Bank

Boston Scientific

Condé Nast

Dieste

Ericsson

Ernst & Young

Hall & Evans

IKEA

Justworks

Nielsen

NRG

Pinnacle Group

Siemens

Tech Data

Thoughtworks

TMI Consulting

Transdiaspora Network

YUM! Brands

To see the full list of signatories, as well as sponsors and partners, see here.

"We made history here in Dallas," said Claudia Romo Edelman, former United Nations diplomat and founder and CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation. "For the first time, more than a dozen Hispanic organizations, together with a number of giant corporations, sent a collective strong message to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by signing the Hispanic Promise. We hope this will be a signal to the country that Corporate America cares about Hispanics as employees, consumers and citizens and that other companies should follow this example."

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a foundation dedicated to advancing the agenda of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Our vision is for every human to value every human. Our mission is to advocate for every human to be respected and empowered by focusing on our common humanity. By focusing on the universal values that make us all human, we can reach common ground, eliminate discrimination and achieve a more equitable society.

For more information, visit www.WeAreAllHuman.org .

Media Contact

Isabella Carrillo

203-536-6066

Isabella.Carrillo@edelman.com

SOURCE We Are All Human

Related Links

http://www.WeAreAllHuman.org

