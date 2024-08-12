AT&T Powers IoT Connectivity for the Oracle Enterprise Communications Platform

Critical IoT connectivity supports Oracle industry applications, enabling reliable, secure communications

FirstNet®, Built with AT&T and ECP provide the connectivity foundation for Oracle's Public Safety Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a crucial next step toward bringing real-time communications to its suite of cloud applications, Oracle today announced that it is incorporating AT&T IoT connectivity and network API's into its Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP). This integration will enable Oracle's industry cloud application customers to connect and manage their IoT devices on the AT&T network all in one platform.

Supported by AT&T, ECP is delivering IoT connectivity and near real-time communications to Oracle's suite of industry cloud applications. With integrated capabilities such as IoT edge application management, this all-in-one offering removes the customer burden of managing complex integrations and network contracts. Built on the high performance and security of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the unified communication and edge architecture gives businesses the connectivity and real-time data intelligence they need to power critical new services and experiences. The integration with AT&T IoT connectivity and network API's is available across OCI regions in the U.S.

ECP supported by AT&T, is providing a foundation for new industry applications – from consumer to industrial business – delivering high-performing, reliable connectivity enabling innovation and new services, such as a turnkey, communications-enabled restaurant operation, automated utility grid management, or enriched telehealth capabilities.

For example, FirstNet®, Built with AT&T—America's Public Safety Network—and ECP are providing the foundation for Oracle's Public Safety suite , helping to deliver secure communications enabling critical components such as dispatch command centers and near real-time camera feeds for first responders actively engaging in incidents.

"Our mission has always been to help improve the way the world communicates, and with ECP supported by AT&T and FirstNet, we're taking a massive step toward that vision," said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "Together, we can help organizations across industries benefit from the full potential of 5G, by building a new generation of vertical applications offering endless opportunities to innovate."

"AT&T is committed to empowering our ecosystem partners to build solutions that integrate AT&T programmable connectivity, whether using our IoT API's or our emerging network API's." said Sarita Rao, senior vice president, AT&T Partner Solutions. "By teaming with Oracle to incorporate IoT connectivity and programmable API's into Oracle industry applications, we are providing businesses and organizations a tighter level of integration between the network and application, driving performance and reliability gains while also eliminating integration requirements and separate contracting events. It's co-creation at its best."

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority.

