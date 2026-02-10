Oracle Helps Organizations Enhance Process Manufacturing

New recipe and materials management, batch execution, and compliance capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM help customers improve control, enhance quality, and lower risk

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced new capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to help organizations manage the unique requirements of process manufacturing. The latest innovations help organizations that produce goods by mixing or blending ingredients improve real-time production visibility and meet regulatory requirements by connecting formulas, recipes, materials, and batch execution in a unified cloud solution.

"Process manufacturers in complex, regulated industries, such as life sciences, chemical, and food and beverage, must deliver consistent quality at scale despite high variability in materials, yields, and production conditions," said Derek Gittoes, group vice president, SCM product management, Oracle. "The latest innovations in Oracle Cloud SCM help customers adapt production in real time, improve batch outcomes, and maintain traceability as materials, formulas, and conditions change across operations."

The new process manufacturing capabilities are available in Oracle Fusion Cloud Manufacturing, which is part of Oracle Cloud SCM. Oracle Manufacturing connects the digital supply chain to the physical factory and supports mixed-mode manufacturing strategies across make-to-stock, make-to-order, configure-to-order, make-to-project, contract manufacturing, and outside processing environments. With built-in coordination across inventory, quality, costing, and execution, Oracle Manufacturing helps manufacturers run high-performing operations while adapting to changing production demands.

The latest capabilities within Oracle Manufacturing include:

Streamlined Recipe and Yield Management

Formula-recipe-batch synchronization: Helps manufacturers maintain consistent product quality and regulatory compliance by automatically synchronizing formula changes with recipes and using AI-assisted what-if scenarios to update affected batches.

Operation yield modeling: Helps manufacturers understand and control process loss by modeling yields for each operation and tracking batch quantities based on contributing formula ingredients.

Flexible Batch Manufacturing Execution

Batch size range definition: Helps manufacturers adjust production to meet changing demand by automatically selecting the correct recipe based on batch size.

Intermediate input and output tracking: Helps manufacturers improve production tracking accuracy by dynamically determining batch quantities based on actual materials used and outputs produced at each operation.

Connected Process Execution

Material sequencing in an operation: Helps manufacturers improve traceability and reduce errors by sequencing and issuing a material multiple times within the same operation.

Multi-operation co-product and by-product recovery: Helps manufacturers track production outcomes by completing co-products and by-products across multiple operations.

Electronic batch record approval: Helps manufacturers maintain regulatory compliance by enabling electronic review and signature for approval of completed batches, with a fully auditable production record.

Smart Operations integration: Helps manufacturers improve production accuracy by capturing operation quantities directly from connected factory floor equipment through Smart Operations, a cloud-based capability that connects factory floor equipment to manufacturing execution.

Advanced Materials Traceability and Control

Lot-specific unit-of-measure conversions: Help manufacturers account for lot-to-lot variability by automatically applying lot-specific unit-of-measure conversions to accurately manage inventory, production, and fulfillment.

Lot grade capture: Helps manufacturers maintain quality standards by capturing and classifying the grade of each lot during production.

Expired lot prevention: Helps manufacturers reduce risk and waste by blocking the use of expired materials in production.

Automated product lot expiration calculation: Helps manufacturers improve shelf-life accuracy by automatically calculating finished goods' expiration dates based on ingredient shelf life and production timing.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud SCM provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes to help organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Embedded AI acts as an advisor and can analyze supply chain data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations and build a resilient supply network to outpace change.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit oracle.com/scm.

