AT&T, SMU Cox and Pinnacle Group among Companies to Join Forces in Dallas to Advance the Priorities of the Hispanic Community

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T, PepsiCo, Pinnacle Group, NRG, Texas Instruments, Southwest Airlines, Greyhound, and Yum! Brands are among the companies that will convene Monday, Sept. 9 at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University (SMU Cox) for Hispanic Leadership Summit: Dallas. The summit seeks to foster robust conversations between prominent business and city leaders to address barriers around improving the perception of Hispanics in the community, increasing access to education and fostering financial and workplace empowerment.

The summit is organized by the We Are All Human Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusion and equity. This event is part of a series of regional summits that aim to further identify strategies and actions for advancing the priorities of the U.S. Hispanic community.

"One of the reasons Dallas has been the most prosperous and dynamic city in the United States since 2010 is that we believe in inclusivity," said Dale Petroskey, President and CEO of the Dallas Regional Chamber. "We consider our diversity our strength, and we are a great example of a multicultural community that thrives. Our leaders are diverse and action-oriented, so Dallas is the ideal city to host this summit."

Featured speakers at the event include:

Nina Vaca , CEO & Chairman, Pinnacle Group

, CEO & Chairman, Pinnacle Group Maria Lensing , Vice President, AT&T

, Vice President, AT&T Ana Rodriguez , Managing Director, Business Development & SMU Cox Latino Leadership Initiative

, Managing Director, Business Development & SMU Cox Latino Leadership Initiative Matthew Myers , Dean, Edwin L. Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University

, Dean, of Business, Cynthia Marshall , CEO, Dallas Mavericks

, CEO, Sister Norma Pimentel , Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV)

"SMU Cox is proud to serve as the site for this momentous gathering and for the director of our Latino Leadership Initiative (LLI) to serve as a speaker," said Matthew Myers, dean of the SMU Cox School of Business. "The LLI is an important component of our executive education offerings. In a time of changing demographics and with Latinos underrepresented in executive level positions, we designed the LLI program to be a corporate pipeline—to help recruit, develop and retain high-performance Latino executives at the corporate level around the country."

"Dallas is one of the most diverse cities in the nation and the Dallas summit will set the stage for notable leaders in the community to identify strategies and define plans to address the gaps among Latinos in education and the economy," said Claudia Romo Edelman, former United Nations diplomat and founder and CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation. "We Are All Human is committed to bringing the Hispanic agenda to new markets, audiences and places where they need to be. The time for Hispanics is now. It is time to be seen, heard and valued."

For information on how to become a sponsor for Hispanic Leadership Summit: Dallas, please contact Laura Raether at laura@weareallhuman.org.

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a foundation dedicated to advancing the agenda of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Our vision is for every human to value every human. Our mission is to advocate for every human to be respected and empowered by focusing on our common humanity. By focusing on the universal values that make us all human, we can reach common ground, eliminate discrimination and achieve a more equitable society.

For more information, visit www.WeAreAllHuman.org.

Media Contact

Isabella Carrillo

214.443.7559

Isabella.Carrillo@edelman.com

SOURCE We Are All Human

Related Links

http://www.weareallhuman.org

