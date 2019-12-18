AT&T Stadium Gives Fans What They Want By Adding Fresh Avocados To Its Concessions Line-Up

AT&T Stadium is a world-class facility, hosting hundreds of thousands of guests in numerous events each year, including football games, as well as chart-topping concerts and events making it a premier destination to connect with fans and showcase the Avocados From Mexico brand.

"We are excited to partner with AT&T Stadium, a state-of-the-art arena, to bring healthy and delicious avocados to North Texas sports and music fans," said Avocados From Mexico president and CEO Alvaro Luque. "AT&T Stadium is the perfect fit for our expansion, and we're excited to reach the massive crowds this venue accommodates."

Building on the success of other stadium partnerships, including AvoEats at the American Airlines Center (AAC) in Dallas and Tacos Por fAVOr at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, as well as several additional team-focused partnerships across the country, Avocados From Mexico is becoming known for its strategic partnerships with sports venues.

"We wanted to enhance the game day experience for our passionate fans, so partnering with Avocados From Mexico made sense to bring that something extra to game day," said George Wasai, director of food and beverage for Legends Hospitality - AT&T Stadium. "We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership and creating memorable food experiences for the fans at AT&T Stadium to come."

As fans crave a wide range of delicious foods, stadiums across the U.S. are responding with a variety of fresh menu innovations. Avocados From Mexico are the perfect option because they're always fresh and available year-round for guests and foodservice operators, no matter the season.

To learn more about these and other marketing and promotional activities, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/ on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.

About AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium is the largest, most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world. Designed by HKS and built by Manhattan Construction, the $1.2 billion stadium features two monumental arches, the world's largest HDTV video board cluster, an expansive retractable roof and the largest retractable end zone doors in the world. Features of the stadium include seating for 80,000 and expandability for up to 100,000, over 300 luxury suites, club seating on multiple levels and the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop, open to the public year round. The stadium is also home to a world-class collection of contemporary art, made up of over 86 works of art by 56 established and emerging artists displayed on the walls and in the grand public spaces of the venue. In addition to being the home of the Dallas Cowboys since opening in 2009, the stadium has hosted Super Bowl XLV, the 2010 NBA All Star Game, the annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the 2014 NCAA Men's Final Four, the 2015 inaugural College Football Playoff Championship Game, the 2015 50th Anniversary Academy of Country Music Awards show and WrestleMania 32. The venue has also played host to high school and college football, concerts, championship fights, international soccer matches and other special events. For more information, go to attstadium.com.

Contact:

Chad Darwin

Avocados From Mexico

cdarwin@avocadosfrommexico.com

469.776.8023

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico

Related Links

https://avocadosfrommexico.com

