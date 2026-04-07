Attabotics announces integrator partnership program to expand availability of robotic cube storage technology

Engagement with trusted integrators to play key role in delivering the Attabotics technology and expanding market presence

Integrator program provides flexibility for customers to engage on their terms, whether through an integration partner or directly with LaFayette Systems

Strategic partnership with SAVOYE North America exemplifies approach to provide customers with the right technology for the right application

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attabotics, a provider of 3D robotic cube storage solutions for goods-to-person fulfillment operations, announces an integrator partnership program that brings the Attabotics technology to market through third-party distributors, in addition to direct engagements with end users via LaFayette Systems. The initial integrator partner, SAVOYE North America, provides the automated storage and software expertise required to identify the ideal operational fit for robotic cube storage technology. With a deep history of successfully implementing similar high-velocity automation, SAVOYE North America brings the proven experience to apply Attabotics within fully integrated, end-to-end systems that deliver reliable, long-term value.

"We don't view our technology as working in a silo. Putting the customer first means prioritizing facility-wide performance and using Attabotics as a catalyst to meet their business goals," says Art Eldred, Senior Vice President of Software and Sales, Attabotics. "Our integrator program distinguishes itself by putting the power back into the hands of the integrator and the end-user. Through our unique software deployment strategy, we keep inventory management, order processing and business rules within the host systems where they belong. By eliminating the need to duplicate these complex rules inside the goods-to-person control system, we've removed the friction typically associated with scaling so called 'black box' automation. It allows our partners, like SAVOYE North America, to deliver a more agile, streamlined solution that adapts to changing business needs without the traditional software headaches."

The collaboration with Attabotics equips SAVOYE North America with an expanded ASRS portfolio capable of precisely matching a broad range of operational profiles with the right technology. The SAVOYE AiRVOS™ WES provides a mature software integration platform to interface with Attabotics and apply the robotic cube storage technology as part of a unified, end-to-end warehouse and order fulfillment workflow.

Attabotics technology stands out among cube storage options by providing immediate access to inventory and delivering superior cycle times, throughput, density and efficiency, and is designed to integrate seamlessly with larger automated workflows. Its software provides the flexibility for integrators to choose their preferred level of system ownership, ranging from a streamlined bin-in and bin-out interface for efficient integration into existing platforms to a comprehensive WES model with a turnkey technology stack from Attabotics.

MODEX attendees can visit Attabotics in booth C14787 and learn more about the collaboration with SAVOYE North America at booth B14127.

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About Attabotics

Attabotics redefines storage and fulfillment with its innovative goods-to-person cube storage technology designed to enable new levels of efficiency, performance and scalability. The solution replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a high-density, three-dimensional storage structure that significantly reduces warehouse space requirements. Robotic shuttles move freely in both horizontal and vertical directions to provide direct access to any location using only value-added moves – no advance digging or pre-stacking required.

Attabotics is part of LaFayette Systems, a privately owned, closely held family of material handling automation companies founded in 1989. Together, the group designs, builds, integrates and supports conveyor, sortation and robotics systems for leading global brands. LaFayette Systems is headquartered in Danville, Kentucky, with coast-to-coast operations across the U.S. and Canada.

About SAVOYE North America

SAVOYE North America brings more than 30 years of automation expertise to the supply chain industry, delivering intelligent, scalable solutions that help organizations adapt, compete, and grow. As a warehouse automation integrator, advanced software provider, and OEM, the company combines system design, proprietary technologies, and execution leadership to optimize performance across complex distribution environments.

Media contact

Dan Gauss

Koroberi

336-409-5391

[email protected]

SOURCE Attabotics