Attabotics unveils metal bin designed to enhance fire safety and system resilience

Galvanized steel construction reduces the amount of combustible plastic used in high-density ASRS

Design allows water to collect and pass through to bins in other storage locations and help maintain structural integrity of the system in the event of a fire

Metal bin enables easy cleaning and can hold up to 2 liters of liquid to help limit the impact of spills and mitigate the contamination of electronic components in the system

Compatible with existing Attabotics structure and storage locations, available in three different heights and subdividable up to 16 compartments – just like standard plastic bins

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attabotics, a provider of 3D robotic cube storage solutions for goods-to-person fulfillment operations, announces the launch of the Guardian™ bin, a next-generation formed metal bin engineered to help mitigate fire risks without compromising throughput or performance of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). The bin replaces combustible plastics with inert galvanized steel and is designed to contain leaked liquid to limit spills, while supporting the effective distribution of fire suppression fluid through high-density racking.

"Firefighters respond to nearly four warehouse fires each day in the U.S. On an annual basis, that adds up to more than 1,500 fires and over $300 million in direct property damage," says Mark Dickinson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Attabotics. "For supply chains running on tight timelines and low margins, those statistics represent a critical threat. Our goal with the Guardian bin is to support our customers' strategies to operate safely and efficiently."

Fire safety considerations are central to the Guardian bin's design. When fire suppression systems are activated, the bin collects and allows water to pool briefly before overflowing downward to adjacent storage locations, supporting effective distribution of suppression fluid throughout the storage structure. The metal construction provides predictable behavior and maintains structural integrity at elevated temperatures, which supports broader system-level safety strategies. Attabotics is actively collaborating with commercial insurance providers toward fire safety certification of the bin for use in ASRS environments.

A purpose-built plastic base maintains low noise levels on high-speed conveyor and interfaces seamlessly with robotic handling equipment to prevent damage and support long service life. The bin's flat-pack design enables shipments of up to 2,800 bins in a single container – nearly 10 times the amount that can be shipped with conventional bin designs – dramatically improving logistics efficiency and reducing environmental impact. The metal construction also enables easy cleaning, helping to limit the impact of spilled or leaked beverages, industrial fluids, personal care products or other liquids.

Visitors to the MODEX trade show in Atlanta, April 13-16, can see the Guardian bin for themselves and discuss its applicability within robotic cube storage applications at booth C14787.

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About Attabotics

Attabotics redefines storage and fulfillment with its innovative goods-to-person cube storage technology designed to enable new levels of efficiency, performance and scalability. The solution replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a high-density, three-dimensional storage structure that significantly reduces warehouse space requirements. Robotic shuttles move freely in both horizontal and vertical directions to provide direct access to any location using only value-added moves – no advance digging or pre-stacking required.

Attabotics is part of LaFayette Systems, a privately owned, closely held family of material handling automation companies founded in 1989. Together, the group designs, builds, integrates and supports conveyor, sortation and robotics systems for leading global brands. LaFayette Systems is headquartered in Danville, Kentucky, with coast-to-coast operations across the U.S. and Canada.

Media contact

Dan Gauss

Koroberi

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SOURCE Attabotics