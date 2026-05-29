ATTACK SHARK Launches RS3 ULTRA Flagship Wireless Gaming Mouse Built for Competitive FPS Players

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTACK SHARK, a gaming peripheral brand known for its high-performance mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and accessories, launches the RS3 ULTRA, a new flagship wireless gaming mouse designed for competitive esports and FPS players.

ATTACK SHARK RS3 Wireless Gaming Mouse

One of the RS3 ULTRA's most distinctive features is its exterior design: an injection-molded carbon fiber composite housing, finished with a custom forged carbon pattern developed by ATTACK SHARK. This construction keeps the mouse lightweight while giving it a distinctive visual identity inspired by the brand's focus on precision, speed, and power.

Next-Generation Performance Built for Competitive Play

The RS3 ULTRA combines PixArt's PAW3955MAX flagship-class sensor with Nordic's nRF54L15 wireless SoC platform to deliver upgraded tracking precision, wireless responsiveness, connection stability, and power efficiency.

The PixArt PAW3955MAX sensor introduces several enhancements over previous-generation flagship sensors. With native multi-level polling-rate optimization and support for HP 1K, 2K, and 4K modes, the sensor improves compatibility with modern high-performance wireless systems. It also supports 1-step DPI adjustment, allowing players to fine-tune sensitivity settings with greater accuracy.

With up to 52,000 DPI, 850 IPS tracking speed, and 75G acceleration, the mouse is designed to deliver smooth and precise tracking across a wide range of surfaces, including modern glass mouse pads. The RS3 ULTRA features an enhanced 5-level LOD (Lift-Off Distance) adjustment system, allowing players to precisely customize the mouse tracking height based on their personal playstyle for greater stability and control during intense gameplay.

At the core of the RS3 ULTRA is Nordic's nRF54L15 wireless SoC platform, enabling ATTACK SHARK to further optimize wireless responsiveness, processing efficiency, and competitive-mode performance. The platform retains Nordic's established strengths in power efficiency and wireless connectivity while offering upgraded computing capability. The mouse is tuned to support dual 8K polling-rate performance and wireless click latency as low as 0.163 ms under ATTACK SHARK's internal testing conditions, while also enabling a high-speed competitive mode with static scan frame rates exceeding 20,000 FPS.

Designed for Long-Lasting Competitive Sessions

Built on the nRF54L15 architecture, the RS3 ULTRA is engineered for greater efficiency, reducing power consumption and heat while maintaining consistent performance during extended gameplay. Its optimized processing design, including a dedicated coprocessor, helps handle tasks more efficiently, while enhanced Bluetooth stability ensures a reliable wireless connection even in demanding environments.

The RS3 ULTRA delivers up to 800 hours of battery life in 1 kHz mode under standard usage conditions.

Built for Players Who Demand Precision and Speed

Another standout feature of the RS3 ULTRA is ATTACK SHARK's shark-fin-inspired 8K wireless receiver with an extended antenna structure for stronger signal performance. This larger receiver also includes built-in LED indicators for real-time status monitoring, including connection status, polling rate, and battery life.

The RS3 ULTRA also includes a glass-like cool-touch surface coating, OMRON optical microswitches rated for 100 million clicks, and a premium metal scroll wheel to further enhance durability, tactile feel, and long-term competitive performance.

With this configuration, the RS3 ULTRA strengthens ATTACK SHARK's flagship mouse lineup and is positioned for FPS players seeking next-generation wireless responsiveness and precision control.

For more information, visit the ATTACK SHARK official website.

About ATTACK SHARK

ATTACK SHARK is a global mid-to-high-end gaming peripherals brand committed to creating high-performance, gamer-centric products. From esports mice to magnetic switch keyboards, ATTACK SHARK focuses on delivering professional-grade gaming equipment and creating products designed to empower gamers of all levels. The ATTACK SHARK logo symbolizes "precision, speed, and power," reflecting the brand's continued focus on innovation driven by performance and passion.

SOURCE ATTACK SHARK