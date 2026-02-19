Attain Partners' Kyle Cadieux Named a 2026 Consulting Magazine Rising Star in Technology and Digital Consulting

Recognition highlights transformative change leadership and measurable impact across complex higher education environments

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today that Kyle Cadieux has been named a 2026 Consulting Magazine Rising Star in the Technology and Digital Consulting category. The national award honors professionals under 36 who demonstrate exceptional client impact, leadership, innovation, and measurable results. This recognition reflects Attain Partners' continued investment in building a next-generation, values-driven consultancy delivering proven performance and forward thinking across the higher education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes.

Cadieux, Principal and Change Management Delivery Director at Attain Partners, was honored for his leadership on complicated, multi-institutional digital transformations across both higher education and nonprofit organizations. In environments defined by intricate governance structures, diverse stakeholder groups, and mission-driven priorities, he consistently delivers structured, people-centered transformation that drives measurable adoption and reduces implementation risk.

"Kyle exemplifies what it means to lead change in a way that is both strategic and deeply human," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Lead at Attain Partners. "He brings rigor, innovation, and measurable results to some of the most complex environments we serve. Just as importantly, he builds strong teams, mentors future leaders, and creates repeatable frameworks that elevate how we deliver for our clients."

In addition to his client impact, Cadieux founded and leads the Change Management Center of Excellence at Attain Partners, building a high-performing team dedicated to stakeholder engagement, adoption, and continuous improvement. Through structured mentorship, governance frameworks, and scalable toolkits, he has embedded repeatable intellectual property that strengthens both client outcomes and internal delivery excellence.

A Prosci® Certified Change Management Practitioner with a master's degree in industrial and organizational psychology, Cadieux is known for his collaborative leadership style and ability to bridge technical transformation with organizational readiness. Since joining Attain Partners in 2021, he has guided higher education institutions and nonprofits through enterprise-wide change, earning a reputation as a trusted advisor and recipient of the firm's Attain Way Achievement Award.

"Being named a Rising Star is incredibly humbling," said Cadieux. "The most meaningful part of this recognition is that it reflects the collective effort of the teams and clients I have the privilege to work alongside every day. Successful digital transformation is never about technology alone. It is about people, relationships, and bringing others along in a way that builds confidence and lasting capability."

