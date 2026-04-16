Attain Partners Promotes Virginia Berkenkotter and Shacey Temperly to Managing Director

Values-driven leaders recognized for delivering client impact, innovation, and firm growth

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today that Virginia Berkenkotter and Shacey Temperly have been promoted to Managing Director, effective April 1, 2026.

In their roles as Managing Directors, Ms. Berkenkotter and Ms. Temperly will continue to lead transformational client engagements, develop talent across the firm, and expand Attain Partners' capabilities in support of mission-driven organizations.

"Virginia Berkenkotter and Shacey Temperly are exceptional, values-driven leaders who embody Attain Partners' commitment to delivering high-impact outcomes for our clients," said Greg Baroni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Attain Partners. "Their ability to lead complex engagements, mentor high-performing teams, and drive measurable results has made a lasting impact on our clients and our firm. We are proud to recognize their contributions with these well-deserved promotions."

Ms. Berkenkotter is a proven leader in delivering large-scale, complex Salesforce transformation initiatives across the higher education and nonprofit market sectors. Since joining Attain in 2016 through an acquisition, she has been instrumental in expanding Attain Partners' capabilities and helping scale delivery across the full constituent lifecycle, from recruitment and admissions through alumni engagement and Advancement.

"Virginia is an extraordinary leader who consistently delivers for our clients," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Managing Partner, Attain Partners. "Her ability to bring clarity to complex challenges, lead with integrity, and drive meaningful results—while continuously advancing innovative solutions—makes her an invaluable part of our firm and a trusted partner to our clients."

Ms. Berkenkotter oversees a broad portfolio of work and leads a team of more than 20 professionals, driving consistent delivery excellence and long-term client success. She partners side-by-side with her clients, earning confidence through deep expertise, transparency, and a shared commitment to advancing their important missions. Her exceptional work includes leading some of Attain Partners' most significant engagements, including a multi-million-dollar Advancement transformation for a large, private research university in the Midwest, as well as a landmark implementation of Kindsight's ascend SaaS for a leading healthcare foundation.

"I am honored to be named Managing Director at Attain Partners," said Berkenkotter. "Over my years with the firm, I have had the privilege of growing alongside an exceptional team, and this milestone is especially meaningful as it reflects the relationships we've built, the impact we've delivered, and the growth we've achieved together. I am grateful for the support of our leadership team and look forward to continuing to deliver strategic Salesforce solutions for our clients."

Ms. Temperly is recognized for her leadership in delivering transformational solutions across research administration for leading higher education and academic health institutions. She brings deep expertise in research services, helping organizations modernize grants management operations, streamline pre- and post-award processes, and improve day-to-day efficiency across the research administration lifecycle. Over the past several years, Ms. Temperly has led complex, multi-year engagements supporting large-scale operational improvements, including enterprise-wide grants management transformations, business process modernization efforts, and ongoing operational support models that enable institutions to reduce backlog, strengthen compliance, and operate more effectively at scale.

"Shacey is a dynamic and collaborative leader who brings together industry insight, domain expertise, and cutting-edge technology to solve today's most complex challenges while preparing organizations for what's next," said Mark Davis, Managing Partner, Attain Partners. "She consistently delivers impactful, innovative results, while fostering a culture of trust and excellence."

In addition to her client contributions, Ms. Temperly has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building and growing the Research Services practice, a high-performing team and business within Attain Partners, with now more than 100 professionals supporting the expanding demand for market expertise. Known for her highly collaborative and engaged leadership style, Ms. Temperly is deeply connected to her clients, her teams, and the broader market. Her ability to build trusted partnerships and translate complex challenges into practical, results-driven solutions has been instrumental in driving both client success and firm growth.

"I'm honored to step into the Managing Director role and grateful for the support and mentorship that made this milestone possible," said Temperly. "This promotion reflects not just my journey, but the strength of the team I'm proud to be part of. I'm excited to continue building meaningful impact for our clients and growing alongside such a talented group of colleagues."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. Attain Partners is committed to helping mission-driven organizations achieve measurable outcomes through strategy, technology, and data-driven insight. For more information, visit attainpartners.com.

SOURCE Attain Partners