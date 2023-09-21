Attain Partners Named Among Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For 2023

News provided by

Attain Partners

21 Sep, 2023, 09:07 ET

Professional Services Firm Achieves Honor Based on Anonymous Employee Feedback 

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, today announced that it has been named as one of Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For 2023. To identify the best firms to work for in the consulting industry, Consulting Magazine conducted an anonymous survey taken by a firm's billable consultants. Based on these responses, firms are scored and measured against all qualifying firms. As a result of this anonymous feedback, Attain Partners has been named on the "Best Firms to Work For" list.

Continue Reading

"We firmly believe that when our team members thrive, so does our entire organization and we are proud that our team is engaged and connected, feeling supported and valued," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "It is their dedicated work ethic, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that drive our success and allow us to provide insanely great consulting services to our clients. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and collaborative environment that empowers our team's success while building a values-driven, built-to-last, and next-generation firm."

Headquartered in McLean, VA, the Attain Partners team spans the country across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Having recently launched its IDEA—Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Allyship—Program to maximize a sense of belonging by creating an environment where diverse experiences are embraced, authenticity is welcomed, and safe spaces are accessible, Attain Partners works consistently to consider and support the needs of all members equally.

About Attain Partners
Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

SOURCE Attain Partners

Also from this source

Reshma Patel-Jackson Named Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.