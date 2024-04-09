Attain Partners Names New Managing Director: Alanna Steffens

Steffens to Lead Salesforce Innovation within Attain Digital

MCLEAN, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today the promotion of Alanna Steffens to Managing Director. In her role, Ms. Steffens leads the Salesforce Delivery Excellence team at Attain Partners, providing exceptional client services including planning, implementation, process improvement, change management, and managed services.

Steffens and her team are part of Attain Digital, led by Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner, which consolidates the firm's technology offerings under one umbrella to create a unique value proposition that positions Attain Partners as a digital transformation leader in the education and nonprofit markets.

Ms. Steffens leads the Salesforce Delivery Excellence team at Attain Partners, providing exceptional client services. Post this

"I am thrilled to announce Alanna's promotion to Managing Director," said Founder and CEO, Greg Baroni. "Since Attain acquired ACF Solutions in 2016, Alanna has been a leader within our team of Salesforce experts. Her knowledge of this complex ecosystem and passion for leveraging digital transformation to create durable and meaningful impact for our clients make her the asset our exemplary team needs to continue to grow, innovate, and deliver excellence. Further, she pours her heart into her work and truly lives The Attain Way—our seven core values—as she partners with clients and leads her team. We are incredibly grateful to have her leading our Salesforce Implementation capability."

Ms. Steffens has built her career providing customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to higher education and nonprofit clients. With nearly 20 years of information technology experience ranging from software engineering to enterprise CRM deployments, Alanna's ability to bridge technical solutions with key business functions has contributed to hundreds of successful client engagements.

"It is an honor to lead our exceptional team of talented Salesforce experts," said Alanna Steffens, Managing Director. "Since joining Attain in 2016, I have seen first-hand the impact that our CRM services have on our higher education and nonprofit clients. From reinventing the registration process for the Boston Marathon and enabling constituent engagement at WNET, to breaking down access barriers for non-traditional students at the University of Baltimore and leveraging design thinking to meet student needs at Boston University, our work is making lives better. I am tremendously passionate about making a positive impact and proud to work alongside some of the best Salesforce architects and engineers in the ecosystem."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

SOURCE Attain Partners