Attain Partners Names New Managing Directors: Doug Barrow and Kristi Phillips

News provided by

Attain Partners

29 Jan, 2024, 10:37 ET

Barrow and Phillips to Expand to Broader Market Roles in Education and Nonprofits

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today the promotion of two leaders to Managing Director: Doug Barrow and Kristi Phillips. Both will serve in cross-functional roles for the firm's new practice, Attain Digital, under the leadership of Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner. Attain Digital consolidates the firm's technology offerings under one umbrella to create a unique value proposition that positions Attain Partners as a digital transformation leader in the education and nonprofit markets.

Continue Reading

Mr. Barrow will serve as Managing Director and Education Market Lead. Ms. Phillips will serve as Managing Director and Nonprofit Market Lead. Each will be responsible for continuing to drive market growth for the firm across all capabilities within Attain Digital.

"I am thrilled to have Doug and Kristi on the Attain Digital leadership team. Their extensive expertise in the education and nonprofit markets, combined with the innovative capabilities of our teams, will yield a tremendous impact for our clients," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Lead. "Attain Partners has extraordinary momentum coming off a very successful 2023. With the new offerings we are bringing to market, Attain Partners is well-positioned to create enterprise-wide digital transformation success for the organizations we serve."

Mr. Barrow has spent his entire career in educational technology with a focus on strategy, business development, and advisory services to support clients in achieving their mission objectives. Previously, Doug served as Vice President, Education Advisors and Advancement Impact at Salesforce.org. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Pearson North America and Thomson Learning.

"In my 25-year career in educational technology and professional services, I've had the privilege of working on many outstanding teams at exceptional companies," said Doug Barrow, Managing Director and Education Market Lead, Attain Partners. "I've never been more excited than I am today to serve in a client-centric organization that believes our core values create a positive impact on our employees, clients, and the communities in which we live and work."

Ms. Phillips brings deep nonprofit experience helping organizations leverage technology for social change. She has been working directly with nonprofits to accelerate their impact and deliver creative solutions that address the people, processes, and technology associated with digital transformation for over 15 years. Previously she served as Director of Global Data Management at Teach For All, as well as Director of Strategic Site Support and Operations at Education Pioneers.

"Attain Digital is perfect for the nonprofit market. I'm seeing more and more organizations seeking long-term partners who can help navigate enterprise strategy inclusive of advisory program, customer relationship, and organizational change management support, as well as complex data, process, reporting, and business outcome strategic decision-making—that's exactly the strength that aligning our experts under Attain Digital provides," said Kristi Phillips, Managing Director and Nonprofit Market Lead at Attain Partners. "We bring technology, strategy, and functional experts so that nonprofit organizations can focus on their mission-critical work. I have dedicated my career to advancing the impact of the social sector and I'm excited to continue this important work with Attain Digital."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

SOURCE Attain Partners

Also from this source

Attain Partners Unveils Updated Logo to Highlight the Future-focused and Innovative Spirit of the Consulting Firm

Attain Partners Unveils Updated Logo to Highlight the Future-focused and Innovative Spirit of the Consulting Firm

Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, unveiled an updated logo today across its digital channels including LinkedIn,...
Leading Consulting Firm Launches Attain Digital to Drive Enterprise Impact for Education and Nonprofit Institutions

Leading Consulting Firm Launches Attain Digital to Drive Enterprise Impact for Education and Nonprofit Institutions

Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today the launch of Attain Digital, which will be led by Reshma...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.