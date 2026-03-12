Attain Partners' Reshma Patel-Jackson Named One of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2026 by The Consulting Report

National recognition honors transformational leadership, innovation, and measurable impact across enterprise technology modernization

MCLEAN, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today that Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Practice Lead, has been named one of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2026 by The Consulting Report. The award recognizes women who lead complex, high-stakes engagements and shape the future of the consulting profession.

As Partner and Attain Digital Lead, Patel-Jackson exemplifies the Attain Way, leading mission-driven digital transformation across higher education, nonprofit, healthcare, and public sector organizations. She has strengthened and integrated the firm's digital capabilities, enabling clients to move seamlessly from strategy through implementation, long-term adoption, and sustained operational impact.

Patel-Jackson is widely recognized for her leadership of large-scale enterprise modernization efforts, involving thousands of stakeholders, competing priorities, and compressed timelines. Through disciplined governance, phased implementation strategies, and human-centered change management, she ensures programs are delivered on schedule and within budget while achieving strong adoption and measurable operational improvement.

"Reshma exemplifies the strong, steady leadership this recognition celebrates," said Greg Baroni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Attain Partners. "She brings strategic clarity, operational rigor, and a deep commitment to developing others. Just as important, she is a builder of teams and culture—cultivating environments where talent thrives, collaboration is fostered, and excellence is the standard. Her impact strengthens our clients' missions and elevates our profession."

Beyond client delivery, Patel-Jackson is known for building high-performing teams grounded in trust, accountability, and continuous improvement. She champions innovation—including through practical AI applications that improve how solutions are designed and implemented—advances thoughtful adoption of emerging technologies, and integrates values-driven leadership into enterprise transformation strategies. She also created Attain Partners' IDEA Maturity Framework, integrating inclusion, diversity, equity, and allyship into enterprise transformation strategies.

"I am deeply honored by this recognition," said Patel-Jackson. "Consulting at its best is about helping organizations move through complexity with confidence and purpose. This award reflects the extraordinary teams and clients who make meaningful, measurable transformation possible."

This recognition underscores Attain Partners' commitment to building a next-generation, values-driven consultancy delivering impact and fostering trusted partnerships across the higher education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes.

