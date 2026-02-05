Attain Partners Welcomes Donna Freddolino as Executive in Residence

Expert Advancement strategist joins Attain Partners to strengthen advisory services and executive insight

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today that Donna Freddolino has joined the firm as Executive in Residence. In this role, Freddolino will partner with Attain Partners' growth and delivery teams to create impact within the Advancement industry and further strengthen its position as a trusted advisor to higher education institutions, healthcare foundations, and mission-driven nonprofit organizations.

Freddolino brings more than 35 years of experience supporting Advancement, fundraising, and constituent relationship management across higher education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. She has worked with more than 100 universities, academic medical centers, colleges, and nonprofits, advising executive leaders on Advancement strategy, CRM and ERP modernization, data governance, and operational transformation.

"Donna's depth of experience and credibility in the Advancement community are unmatched," said Kristi Phillips, Managing Director, Attain Digital Growth at Attain Partners. "She understands the pressures Advancement leaders face today, from demonstrating ROI to boards to modernizing complex, legacy environments. Donna's perspective will be instrumental as we continue to grow our Advancement advisory services and help clients drive measurable, impactful outcomes."

At Attain Partners, Freddolino will focus on advancing thought leadership, convening industry leaders, and advising clients on Advancement strategy, organizational design, team infrastructure, and technology-enabled transformation. She will also play a key role in shaping and launching Attain Partners' Advancement advisory offerings, while contributing to industry events, speaking engagements, and original content.

"Donna brings a rare combination of practitioner insight and strategic vision," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Lead at Attain Partners. "Her ability to connect Advancement strategy with digital modernization and data-driven execution aligns perfectly with how we help clients move from vision to results. We are excited to collaborate with her as we continue to elevate Attain Partners' Advancement offerings."

Prior to joining Attain Partners, Freddolino served in senior leadership and advisory roles with organizations including Raising Insight, Plante Moran, Michigan State University, and SunGard Higher Education, now Ellucian. She has led Advancement services and operations at large institutions, advised on enterprise CRM replacement initiatives, and supported campaign planning, prospect development, and shared services strategies. A recognized industry thought leader, Freddolino is a frequent speaker at national conferences and a recipient of the CASE Crystal Apple Award for outstanding teaching.

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. Attain Partners is committed to helping mission-driven organizations achieve measurable outcomes through strategy, technology, and data-driven insight. For more information, visit attainpartners.com.

