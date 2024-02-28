Attention Job Seekers: Join Peraton for its Nationwide Hiring Event

The company is hiring for a variety of positions and disciplines, including software engineering, network architecture, cloud, satellite controllers, and cybersecurity.
Cleared professionals are strongly encouraged to attend.
Recruiters will be online from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT)
RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton is hosting 14 virtual hiring events across the country on Thursday, March 7. Interested candidates can apply online or REGISTER HERE.
The company is hiring for a variety of positions and disciplines in the following markets:
Aberdeen, Md.
Annapolis Junction, Md.
Chantilly, Va.
Fayetteville, Nc.
Hawaiian Islands
Herndon, Va.
Huntsville, Al.
Las Cruces, Nm.
Omaha, Ne.
Reston, Va.
San Antonio, Tx.
Tampa, Fl.
Topeka, Ks.
Washington, D.C.
From defending critical infrastructure from cyberattacks to systems administration and background investigations, Peraton provides unwavering and innovative solutions to help warfighters, analysts, and end users maintain competitive advantage amidst an ever-changing national security landscape.
Key skills areas: cybersecurity systems, ISSO, Linux systems, cloud software, mechanical and electrical repair/AWS, cloud, DevSecOps, IAM, NW security, network architects and systems admin, cybersecurity analysis, cloud reliability, release train, software QA, RF satellite communication, communication services, live maintenance/applications systems architecture, DevOps, software development, systems administration, targeting, and background investigation.
About Peraton Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies. Peraton operates at the critical nexus between traditional and nontraditional threats across all domains: land, sea, space, air, and cyberspace. The company serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies and supports every branch of the U.S. armed forces. Each day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton.com to learn how we're keeping people around the world safe and secure.
Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article