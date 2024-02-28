Attention Job Seekers: Join Peraton for its Nationwide Hiring Event

The company is hiring for a variety of roles from coast to coast. Visit careers.peraton.com to sign up today. Post this

Aberdeen, Md. Annapolis Junction, Md. Chantilly, Va. Fayetteville, Nc. Hawaiian Islands Herndon, Va. Huntsville, Al . Las Cruces, Nm. Omaha, Ne. Reston, Va. San Antonio, Tx. Tampa, Fl. Topeka, Ks. Washington, D.C.

From defending critical infrastructure from cyberattacks to systems administration and background investigations, Peraton provides unwavering and innovative solutions to help warfighters, analysts, and end users maintain competitive advantage amidst an ever-changing national security landscape.

Job seekers are welcome to come learn about Peraton's career opportunities, missions, programs, company benefits, and more on the website at www.careers.peraton.com.

Key skills areas: cybersecurity systems, ISSO, Linux systems, cloud software, mechanical and electrical repair/AWS, cloud, DevSecOps, IAM, NW security, network architects and systems admin, cybersecurity analysis, cloud reliability, release train, software QA, RF satellite communication, communication services, live maintenance/applications systems architecture, DevOps, software development, systems administration, targeting, and background investigation.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies. Peraton operates at the critical nexus between traditional and nontraditional threats across all domains: land, sea, space, air, and cyberspace. The company serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies and supports every branch of the U.S. armed forces. Each day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton.com to learn how we're keeping people around the world safe and secure.

SOURCE Peraton