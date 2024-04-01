Peraton Appoints Tom Terjesen as Chief Information Officer

Will be responsible for executing Peraton's information technology strategy to drive the company's growth, financial, employee experience, and operational objectives.

Returns to Peraton after holding leadership roles at ASRC Federal, Perspecta, Vencore, BAE, and AIG.

"He understands our company and the critical role IT needs to play in our support of customers' missions of consequence."

RESTON, Va., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton today announced the appointment of Tom Terjesen as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO).

In this role, he will be responsible for leading Peraton's information technology (IT) organization and its strategy, ensuring proactive and consistent technology support to the growth, financial, employee experience, and operational objectives of the company. Additionally, he will serve as the senior IT advisor to Peraton's executive leadership team.

Peraton's CIO Tom Terjesen

Terjesen returns to Peraton having most recently served as senior vice president and Chief Information Officer at ASRC Federal. While there, he led all aspects of its information technology function and strategy execution. Following the acquisition of Perspecta in 2021, he became Peraton's vice president of information technology. Earlier in his career he held IT leadership roles at Perspecta, Vencore, BAE Systems, Inc., and AIG.

Speaking about the appointment, Peraton's chairman, president, and CEO, Stu Shea said, "Tom is widely respected across our industry for his business and technical acumen. He understands our company and the critical role IT needs to play in our support of customers' missions of consequence. We're very excited to welcome Tom back to Peraton."

Terjesen earned a bachelor's degree in information systems with a concentration in homeland security from Strayer University.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.

SOURCE Peraton