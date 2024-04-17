Peraton Supports Cyber ACCESSibility Expansion

RESTON, Va., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peraton announced its support of the Allowing Contractors to Choose Employees for Select Skills ("ACCESS") Act. Spearheaded by Representatives Nancy Mace and Raja Krishnamoorthi, this legislation would amend Title 41 and remove the requirements for candidates to have minimum experience or a specific educational degree from public contracts. This bipartisan effort makes it easier for companies working with the federal government to hire the best talent based on critical skills.

There are currently more than 700,000 open jobs related to tech and cybersecurity. Since its founding, Peraton has been a leading force in the education, recruitment, and development of cyber professionals across the nation. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to eliminating barriers to entry through strategic partnerships with educational institutions, like George Mason University and the Northern Virginia Community College. Working alongside the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Peraton is empowering the next generation of cyber professionals and creating a more accessible, diverse workforce.

"This will give more people a chance to serve in key areas by lowering barriers and hiring for talent, not degrees." Post this

"The ACCESS Act will give more people a chance to serve in key areas of tech and cybersecurity, lowering barriers and hiring for talent, not degrees," said Scott Cooper, vice president, Government and Public Relations, Peraton.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.

SOURCE Peraton