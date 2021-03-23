Attention Parents! There's Still Time to Enter the EB Baby Sweepstakes

The EB Baby Sweepstakes aims to empower families to make more nutritious choices, especially as their babies are trying new foods for the first time. The 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee's Scientific Report recently issued recommendations for birth to 24 months old and specifically recommended eggs as an important first food for infants and toddlers, as well as for pregnant and lactating women. The Advisory Committee also shared a new recommendation based on the latest research revealing early introduction of eggs to babies who are developmentally ready to eat solid foods may help reduce a child's risk of developing an egg allergy. *

"Eggland's Best is dedicated to providing parents with the only egg that offers superior nutrition, taste, freshness and variety to serve to their little ones," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We take pride in seeing the many ways families enjoy our eggs and look forward to offering a year's supply of EB eggs to the lucky winners!"

Eggs provide essential vitamins and nutrients that help support healthy development. In addition to being a rich source of choline, which is crucial for fetal brain health during pregnancy, Eggland's Best eggs also have more than double the B12 compared to ordinary eggs, which supports muscle, bone and brain development for infants and toddlers.

"Eggs are a vital first food for baby that can help build a healthy foundation for life. However, it's important to recognize that not all eggs are created equal," said Dr. John La Puma, Clinical Director of ChefClinic and co-founder of ChefMD®. "I recommend Eggland's Best eggs because they provide superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs found at the grocery store, such as 25 percent less saturated fat, six times more vitamin D, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12."

Eggland's Best eggs are also richer in a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system. Most micronutrients are not produced in the body and must be derived from the diet. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has superior nutritional qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

For the Official Rules and to submit your entry into the EB Baby Sweepstakes, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com .

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

*If your family has a history of food allergy or your baby has eczema, talk to your pediatrician before introducing highly allergenic foods.

